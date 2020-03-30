Baby shark creators re-write famous song to encourage children to wash their hands

By Alice Dear

There's a new baby shark song and music video out to help your little ones learn the importance of washing their hands amid the coronavirus outbreak.

One of the key pieces of advice given to us by the Government is to wash our hands regularly, and make sure our children are doing the same.

If you're finding that easier said than done, there's a *very* catchy song making the rounds which is sure to get your children in the mood to scrub their hands.

The creators of the hit children's song Baby Shark, Pinkfong! Kids’ Songs and Stories, have recently updated the catchy song for the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead of singing, "baby shark do do do do do do, baby shark", they sing, "wash your hands do do do do do wash yours hands."

The lyrics tell children to wash their hands, grab some soap, rub your hands, dry your hands and cover your sneeze and cough into you elbow.

The full lyrics, if you want to learn them with your little ones are:

Wash your hands, doo doo doo doo doo. (repeat twice)

Wash your hands!

Grab some soap, doo doo doo doo doo. (repeat twice)

Grab some soap!

Rub your hands, doo doo doo doo doo. (repeat twice)

Rub your hands!

Rinse your hands, doo doo doo doo doo. (repeat twice)

Rinse your hands!

Dry your hands, doo doo doo doo doo. (repeat twice)

Dry your hands!

“What else can we do?” Cover your sneeze, doo doo doo doo doo. (repeat twice)

Cover your sneeze!

Cough into your elbow, doo doo doo doo doo. (repeat twice)

Cough into your elbow!

Safe at last, doo doo doo doo doo. (repeat twice)

Safe at last!

Let’s stay healthy, doo doo doo doo doo. (repeat twice)

Let’s stay healthy! Oh, yeah!

