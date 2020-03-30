Phillip Schofield sparks concern as he suffers huge coughing fit on This Morning

30 March 2020, 13:32

Phillip Schofield had a coughing fit on This Morning
Phillip Schofield had a coughing fit on This Morning. Picture: ITV

This Morning viewers have expressed concern for Phillip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were back on This Morning today for another instalment of fun and distraction.

But viewers were left concerned when Phillip, 57, began having a coughing fit live on the show.

During the now famous ‘Spin to Win’ segment, the presenters played with some inspirational NHS workers to try and bag them some prizes.

However, while they were speaking via a video call, Phil began coughing persistently.

Phillip Schofied had a coughing fit on This Morning
Phillip Schofied had a coughing fit on This Morning. Picture: ITV

When the camera panned back to the host, he assured fans that this had no connection to coronavirus symptoms and he was merely ‘choking on some spit’.

Read More: Martin Lewis says employers have 'moral obligation' to re-hire anybody they made redundant

He said: "I'm alright by the way I just inhaled spit. I was laughing and that's what happened. I'm OK."

Holly, 39, then joked that coughing is seen as a taboo now, telling Phil: "Coughing on the telly... you'd almost rather fart. It's so true."

But that didn’t stop fans of the show commenting on social media, as one wrote: “Oh dear Phillip you should stay at home with that cough #ThisMorning.”

Another joked: “@hollywills is spot on @thismorning There was a time when you'd hide a fart with a cough. Now you hide a cough with a fart! #KeepSmiling #StayHome @Schofe X”

“@thismorning Tell Phillip to cough into his shoulder rather than his hands,” wrote a third, while a fourth added: “Oops. Watch that cough Phil #ThisMorning.”

Read More: Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £145 blue ruffle blouse from Reiss

And a fifth said: “Step back @hollywills @Schofe is having a coughing fit #ThisMorning,”

This comes after the This Morning hosts revealed they have been classed as essential workers and are therefore allowed to travel to the Television Centre to present the show.

At the beginning of the show, Holly told viewers she’d been suffering from mood swings as we head into our second week of lockdown.

She said: “I’m either ridiculously, euphorically happy or desperately sad and I don’t know what to do. I just want a medium ground.”

Phil then added: “It’s all driving us crazy. We’re all going slightly mad.”

Read More: Will This Morning be cancelled because of coronavirus? ITV bosses take extreme measures to protect Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

