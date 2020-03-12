Will This Morning be cancelled because of coronavirus? ITV bosses take extreme measures to protect Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are being protected on This Morning. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

Will This Morning be cancelled because of Coronavirus and what will happen to the show? Find out everything...

After the World Health organisation declared coronavirus a pandemic, fans have been fearing that This Morning could be taken off air.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has now reached 460, with eight people dying.

And referencing the outbreak, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield started Thursday’s episode by joking ‘we’re still here’.

But as the government are expected to move on to the ‘delay’ phase of dealing with COVID-19, will This Morning be taken off air? Here’s everything you need to know…

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Will This Morning be taken off air?

It seems as though This Morning will not be taken off air for the time being. Phillip, 57, revealed that ITV bosses were taking extreme measures to protect their employees.

“We’re both in a sterile bubble,” he said on the show, adding: “There’s wipes everywhere.”

Holly, 39, and Phil spoke to doctor Natalie on the show, who went on to explain what a ‘pandemic’ means for the country.

She told the hosts: “A pandemic doesn’t mean anything practically different in the way we’re responding to the virus. It just means it is spreading from person to person across most continents.

“But that doesn't change what is happening in the UK - there won’t be a blanket policy because some of it comes down to a risk assessment in each region.”

She went on to add: “The situation will get worse before it gets better, but we all should do what we can to protect ourselves and protect others.

“This means making decisions to help others, decisions like ‘I feel a bit under the weather so I’m not going to go into work because I don’t want to expose people on public transport and in the office’.”

This comes after Holly revealed she is worried for her 72-year-old mum.

Speaking to Dr. Claire, she asked: “My mum is older, she’s 72 so she’s creeping into that age bracket and my dad too.

“As a daughter, because I want to look after them, should I be making sure they’ve got enough food in, what does the infrastructure around that look like?”

Dr Claire then advised Holly that we are not at the point of complete isolation yet, and there’s no need to stockpile anything.

She explained: “Our chief medical officers say people need to take precautions but they don’t need to isolate themselves.”

