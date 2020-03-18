What does it mean if the UK goes into lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic?

18 March 2020, 17:14 | Updated: 18 March 2020, 17:18

What would it mean if the UK went into lockdown?
What would it mean if the UK went into lockdown? Picture: Getty Images

What does going into 'total lockdown' mean? And will the UK follow Italy and Spain?

Many countries across the world are currently trying to contain the spread of Coronavirus by going into lockdown.

This involves restricting the movement of residents and only allows people to leave their home to go to work, hospital or food shops.

But will the UK follow the likes of Italy and Spain? And what would this mean? Find out everything…

What does it mean to go on lockdown?

'Lockdown' isn't a technical term and public health officials often refer to it as 'mass quarantines'.

While the details of this aren’t clear, last week all of Italy’s 60 million residents were put in quarantine.

The drastic measures include blanket travel restrictions, a ban on all public events, the closures of schools and public spaces, as well as the suspension of religious services.

This means that people can only leave their homes to buy food and medicine, commute to work, go to hospitals and banks, or take trips related to the care of the young and the elderly.

Military police and health workers are carrying out checks to make sure residents are adhering to the temporary rules.

A British woman living in Italy recently revealed what it’s like living in this ‘total lockdown’.

Speaking on This Morning from a village outside of Rome, Elaine Dent explained that nobody is allowed to leave their own borough without a certificate stating where they are going.

Other European countries have already gone into lockdown
Other European countries have already gone into lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

“There are road blocks everywhere and the police stop you because they want to know where you’re going, and you have to show them a certificate.”

She added: “They can check up on you and if you’re not telling the truth, it’s up to three months imprisonment.”

Elaine - who is originally from North Hampton - went on to reveal that only one person per household is allowed to leave at one time to go to the local shop for food.

“My husband will go out one day, and I will go the next to get food from the local shop.

“Sometimes you have to stand outside and keep more than one and a half metres away from anyone else. Only a few people are allowed in the shop at once, it’s very well organised.”

Will the UK go into lockdown over coronavirus?

Boris Johnson recently described the pandemic as "the worst public health crisis for a generation", and schools in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland have now completely shut.

While there has been no mention of a lockdown so far, the UK has said it will be staging daily briefings to the public, so this could change quickly.

