Parents hail Playmobil's coronavirus video 'amazing' for explaining pandemic to children

By Alice Dear

Playmobil has released a simple video explaining the coronavirus outbreak for children, and parents are loving it.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many parents are struggling to explain to their children what is happening in a way which is helpful but not too scary.

Now, Playmobil has come to the rescue as they release a five minute video for children explaining what coronavirus is, why we should stay at home and how it travels.

READ MORE: Joe Wicks says he's donating 'every single penny' earned from PE videos to 'NHS heroes'

The Playmobil video stars ROBert, who puts forward the most important messages for children about staying at home and washing hands, as well as warning them in a softer way how the virus works.

Playmobil are helping parents explain coronavirus to their children. Picture: Playmobil

In the video, parents can be seen telling their children: "This isn't a vacation, we're staying home because of the coronavirus."

ROBert continues to explain in the video: "Corona is actually a tiny virus, this virus is so tiny that it can't be seen by the naked eye.

“The fewer people that meet each other, the slower the virus will spread. It’s very important so that our hospitals don’t get too full and that the doctors can care for all patients properly.

The video shows children how the virus can spread between people. Picture: Playmobil

"The best thing you can do is stay at home, and only leave the house if you really need to, for example, to go shopping for food.

“If we all follow the rules now we will make it difficult for the virus to spread and the sooner we can return to our regular activities.”

Releasing the video, Playmobil said: “This movie uses Playmobil to help explain in a way that children can understand what is happening right now, what we can all do to ease the situation, and why it so important to avoid contact with other children and adults."

The character, ROBert, explains why it's important for people to be staying at home. Picture: Playmobil

Understandably, parents have been going crazy for the video, which they have found is the only thing that can explain the virus to children.

One person wrote: "Finally something he can understand! We love Playmobil and this is a fantastic video! Thank you so much."

Another commented: "Great idea. It explains it well without scaring them."

READ MORE: Victoria and Harper Beckham boost NHS spirits by FaceTiming nurses during coronavirus crisis