Joe Wicks says he's donating 'every single penny' earned from PE videos to 'NHS heroes'

Joe has vowed to donate all his PE video earnings to the NHS. Picture: Instagram / The Body Coach

The Body Coach vowed to pledge all his PE profits to doctors and nurses in the UK after being 'overwhelmed' by public support.

Joe Wicks has announced he will donate "every single penny" he earns from his live PE lessons to the NHS to help support its "heroes" during the coronavirus crisis.

The Body Coach, 33, told fans he plans to pledge all his earnings generated from the weekday activity videos to doctors, nurses and medical staff as the pandemic rages on.

The father-of-two, who stepped in as the nation's PE teacher earlier this week when schools shut down, admitted he was "overwhelmed" by the response to his child-friendly workouts and wanted to gift cash to "the place where we need it the most right now".

Taking to Instagram to announce his kind gesture, Joe wrote: "Words can't express how happy and proud I have felt every day this week as the nations P.E. teacher.

"I’ve been overwhelmed with the response and the support it's had from everyone.

"As a result of so many people viewing the #PEWithJoe workouts on YouTube the advertising revenue generated has been unlike anything I've seen or experienced on my channel before.

"So I've decided that as long as I’m the nations P.E. teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now.

"All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now."

Coronavirus: 4,500 retired doctors and nurses have signed up to return to the NHS

The fitness star, who is reportedly in talks with Channel 4 for his own TV show after the success of his PE lessons, also thanked everyone for tuning into his channel and staying active during lockdown.

He added: "Thank you for watching, joining in and sharing.

"I’m loving being your P.E. Teacher and now you can watch again, knowing you’re not only staying fit, you’re also helping raise money for the NHS.

"See you Monday at 9am."

Joe, who shares his daughter Indie, two, and his three-month-old son Marley with his wife Rosie Jones, was flooded with compliments over his decision to donate his earnings.

Jamie Oliver's wife, Jools, said: "So lovey thank you @thebodycoach our kids have loved having you in our wonderful big hugs to your gorgeous brood."

Niall Horan added: "Incredible stuff Wicksy ❤️❤️."

While Ruth Langsford wrote: "'Fantastic Joe....congratulations! Thank you for supporting the @nhswebsite Keep up the good work x x."

The Body Coach will be back on YouTube at 9am on Monday.