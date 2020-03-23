What time are Joe Wicks' live PE lessons and how can you watch on YouTube?

Joe Wicks has announced he will do live PE and workout lessons for kids every weekday at 9am until the schools open.

Today (Monday 23rd April) is the first day that most children will be at home following the closure of schools last Friday afternoon.

Many parents will now be faced with the challenge of home-schooling their kids, but Joe Wicks has come to the aid of those concerned about their childrens' physical education.

The PT announced last week that he would be hosting live workout classes for kids every weekday at 9am, and he will continue doing these until the schools open again.

He said: "I will do this as long as the schools are closed,’ he said, before later adding: ‘We’re going to return to normal and be reconnected again."

Around 800,000 people tuned in to watch the first of these this morning - here's everything you need to know about the sessions.

How can you watch PE with Joe?

Joe livestreams the sessions every morning at 9am on his YouTube channel The Body Coach TV.

Do you have to do PE with Joe live?

It is streamed live every day, but will also be added to the YouTube channel - so you can watch it and take part at any time of day.

Joe announced the sessions on Twitter last week, saying: "Hello everybody, I’m Joe Wicks The Body Coach and I’ve got an exciting announcement to make.





"Starting Monday, every single day from Monday to Friday I’m going to do a live workout called PE with Joe on my Youtube Channel, TheBodyCoachTV.

"It’s a workout specifically designed for kids because when the schools are closed there is no PE. Don’t worry, I’ve got you – I’m going to take this over.

"I’m going to get your kids moving, feeling energised, positive, optimistic. So tune in Monday morning 9am and every day Monday to Friday."

