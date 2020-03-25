Exclusive

Joe Wicks in talks with Channel 4 for his own show after home PE lessons are watched by millions

Joe Wicks is reportedly in talks for his own Channel 4 show during the coronavirus crisis.

After the success of his amazing home workouts, Joe Wicks has revealed Channel 4 and BBC are keen to work with him.

Following the announcement that schools would be shut to stop the spread of coronavirus, The Body Coach vowed to be the nation's PE teacher and host daily sessions for children.

And joining Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, the 33-year-old said he’s now being chased by Channel 4 and the BBC to collaborate on something.

Joe Wicks revealed he has been approached by Channel 4. Picture: Heart

Joe said: “I was trying so hard to get a TV show but doors kept getting closed and now the BBC want to talk, Cbeebies and Channel 4.”

But it looks as though the social media star isn’t going to sign up just yet as he added: “But I’m reaching a global audience digitally where I am now.”

Meanwhile, more than 1.5million people watched Joe’s class on Tuesday, with the likes of Stacey Solomon, Coleen Rooney and Giovanna Fletcher all raving over the home workouts.

The star previously announced the idea on his Instagram, saying: "Starting from Monday, every single day from Monday to Friday, I'm going to do a live workout called 'PE with Joe' on my YouTube channel The Body Coach TV.

"It's a workout specifically designed for kids. Because when the schools closed, there is no PE. Don't worry, I've got you.

"I'm going to take this over. I'm going get your kids moving, fit and energised, positive and optimistic."

He has since gone on to tell Jamie and Amanda: “It’s fun and it gets your kids moving and optimistic for the day.

“I’ve got mums, dads and even grandparents having a go, there’s no equipment and you can do it in your living room.”

He added: “I want to thank everyone who’s shared it, I’m doing what I love now and doing it from my living room.”

Joe Wicks holds his exercise classes everyday at 9am on YouTube channel, BodyCoachTV.

