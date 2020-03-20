Joe Wicks holding live PE lessons for kids off school during coronavirus pandemic

Joe Wicks has announced he’ll be running daily live PE lessons on YouTube.

On Wednesday, the UK government revealed it will close all schools as the nation tries to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

And in a bid to help out parents, Joe Wicks told his followers he is launching PE classes starting at 9am every week day.

Posting a video on his Instagram account, The Body Coach told his followers: “Hello everybody, I’m Joe Wicks The Body Coach and I’ve got an exciting announcement to make.

“Starting Monday, every single day from Monday to Friday I’m going to do a live workout called PE with Joe on my Youtube Channel, TheBodyCoachTV.

“It’s a workout specifically designed for kids because when the schools are closed there is no PE. Don’t worry, I’ve got you – I’m going to take this over.”

Wicks added that the sessions will help get children moving and feeling more energised, positive and optimistic during this uncertain time.

Boris John closed schools on Wednesday. Picture: PA Images

“We’re going to be doing loads of basic exercises, you don’t need a lot of room,” he explained before asking people to share the video far and wide.

“This is happening, I am going to be the nation’s PE teacher.”

He then added a caption explaining the lessons are for children of all ages, continuing: “This is going to help millions of children and parents feel happier for 30 minutes and beyond every day."

And fans were quick to praise him, as one person wrote: “Joe you are AMAZING!! I’ll be there.Such a great thing to do!!“

“That’s the best thing ever,” said another, while a third added: “I didn’t think I could love you anymore - you are the best.”

To join in, all you have to do is head over to Joe Wicks’ YouTube account.

This comes after Boris Johnson announced all schools in the country would be shut ‘until further notice’ in an attempt to stop COVID-19 spreading any faster.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Parliament: “After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon, they will remain closed until further notice.”

Boris Johnson clarified that schools would not be shut for children of ‘key workers’ such as NHS workers, police officers and delivery drivers to ensure their parents are still able to work.

The Prime Minister also said that schools will remain open for vulnerable children and there will be resources available for students who rely on free school meals.

