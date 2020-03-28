Victoria and Harper Beckham boost NHS spirits by FaceTiming nurses during coronavirus crisis

28 March 2020, 11:32

Victoria Beckham and Harper, 8, video call nurses on the frontline.
Victoria Beckham and Harper, 8, video call nurses on the frontline. Picture: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer and her eight-year-old daughter showed their support for hospital staff on the frontline with the sweet gesture.

Victoria Beckham and her eight-year-old daughter Harper have been boosting the spirits of NHS workers by FaceTiming nurses in London.

The fashion designer and her youngest child revealed to fans they had spent time speaking with frontline staff at King's College Hospital in Camberwell during the coronavirus crisis.

Read more: Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she dances to Spice Up Your Life with son Romeo

The mother and daughter duo put a call into King's College Hospital, London.
The mother and daughter duo put a call into King's College Hospital, London. Picture: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Sharing a photo of the pair smiling and laughing with one medical team who looked as though they were taking a well-deserved break, Victoria let her 28.2million followers know the family were grateful for all their incredible work.

Alongside a screenshot of their chat, the 45-year-old wrote: "Face Time with the nurses at King's hospital in London today x."

Read more: Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 11,823?

The duo boosted the spirits of frontline workers in the capital.
The duo boosted the spirits of frontline workers in the capital. Picture: Instagram

The sweet gesture comes after the Beckhams posted a video of themselves clapping in support of the NHS alongside the rest of the UK earlier this week.

Next to a clip of Victoria's husband David, 44, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8, applauding nurses and doctors nationwide, she wrote: "Happy to be able to come together tonight with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19."

Read more: What shops will remain open during UK coronavirus lockdown?

During the video, the former Spice Girl said: "Us Beckhams are all clapping to show our thanks to all the people who are working so hard for the NHS.

"All the doctors, all the nurses keeping us safe and working so, so hard."

David also chipped in, adding: "They're away from their families, we are so proud of you guys, thank you so much."

Read more: Linda Lusardi is 'far from well' and on oxygen in hospital fighting coronavirus

The mother-of-four previously revealed her son Brooklyn, 21, was stranded in the USA due to travel restrictions during the lockdown period.

Despite being separated from his family at this tough time, he still took part in the #clapforcarers campaign, writing next to a video of himself applauding: "Far away from home right now but there in spirit.

"Thank you to all our healthcare workers in the UK".

