Linda Lusardi is 'far from well' and on oxygen in hospital fighting coronavirus

25 March 2020, 11:26

Linda Lusardi is in hospital battling coronavirus
Linda Lusardi is in hospital battling coronavirus. Picture: PA

Former Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi is 'fighting' in hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Linda Lusardi's husband has updated her fans on her condition, following the news that she was hospitalised after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

Sam Kane, 51, has said that his wife Linda, 61, is "nowhere near out of the woods" following being hospitalised since Friday.

Read more: DOI star Linda Lusardi says she's 'never felt this ill' as she updates fans on Coronavirus symptoms

After previously revealing that she was at 'death's door', Sam has now added that Linda is "same since last night" and he was sorry to report there was "no real change in Linda".

Linda Lusradi's husband Sam has updated fans on her condition
Linda Lusradi's husband Sam has updated fans on her condition. Picture: PA

Taking to Facebook, he wrote: "No real change in Linda today, I’m afraid. She’s been the same since last night.

"Still on oxygen and still on a drip, very poorly. She’s eating and drinking regularly. Just needs her oxygen levels to start taking care of themselves before the next big push can happen. 

Read more: Prince Charles, 71, reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus

"She’s still far from well and nowhere near out of the woods. Send your thoughts, Your love, your prayers and your positivity to her. She needs all the help she can get right now.

"She’s fighting and she is winning. Thank you for all of your amazing and kind messages. So much love. Sam."

Linda Lusardi is still very unwell in hospital
Linda Lusardi is still very unwell in hospital. Picture: PA

Linda previously thanked NHS staff for her care during her stay at hospital, saying: "Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind words. My beautiful hubby Sam  @toffee1968  went home from hospital today to carry on recovering.

"We both tested positive with the virus. I still have a way to go yet but I’m holding in there.

"The NHS staff have been amazing so scary for them on the front line. Their kindness keeps making me cry. Love to you all and keep safe."

NOW READ:

Department for Education warn parents over school meal scam emails

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Joe Wicks is hosting PE lessons for kids amid lockdown

Joe Wicks in talks with Channel 4 for his own show after home PE lessons are watched by millions

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's This Morning dress is from Whistles

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black ruffle dress from Whistles
Christine McGuinness has begged people to be kind

Christine McGuinness begs people to stop stockpiling food and think of her autistic kids
Sue Radford has revealed her homeschooling set up

Pregnant mum-of-21 Sue Radford reveals she's homeschooling nine of her kids during lockdown

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Warehouse

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather look skirt from Warehouse

Trending on Heart

This is how you can remove your gel and acrylic nails from home

How to remove your acrylic and gel nails at home amid coronavirus lockdown

Beauty

Which hunk will you land on?

Which celebrity hunk will you be quarantined with?

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about the clocks changing this weekend

When do the clocks change and will they go forward or backwards?

Lifestyle

Couples shouldn't be meeting up during the coronavirus lockdown

Couples living apart should move in together or stay away during coronavirus lockdown

News

Love Is Blind is returning for season two

Netflix dating show Love Is Blind has been renewed for two more seasons

TV & Movies

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 8,077?

Lifestyle