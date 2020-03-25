Linda Lusardi is 'far from well' and on oxygen in hospital fighting coronavirus

Linda Lusardi is in hospital battling coronavirus. Picture: PA

Former Dancing On Ice star Linda Lusardi is 'fighting' in hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Linda Lusardi's husband has updated her fans on her condition, following the news that she was hospitalised after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Sam Kane, 51, has said that his wife Linda, 61, is "nowhere near out of the woods" following being hospitalised since Friday.

After previously revealing that she was at 'death's door', Sam has now added that Linda is "same since last night" and he was sorry to report there was "no real change in Linda".

Linda Lusradi's husband Sam has updated fans on her condition. Picture: PA

Taking to Facebook, he wrote: "No real change in Linda today, I’m afraid. She’s been the same since last night.

"Still on oxygen and still on a drip, very poorly. She’s eating and drinking regularly. Just needs her oxygen levels to start taking care of themselves before the next big push can happen.

"She’s still far from well and nowhere near out of the woods. Send your thoughts, Your love, your prayers and your positivity to her. She needs all the help she can get right now.

"She’s fighting and she is winning. Thank you for all of your amazing and kind messages. So much love. Sam."

Linda Lusardi is still very unwell in hospital. Picture: PA

Linda previously thanked NHS staff for her care during her stay at hospital, saying: "Just wanted to say thank you for all your kind words. My beautiful hubby Sam @toffee1968 went home from hospital today to carry on recovering.

"We both tested positive with the virus. I still have a way to go yet but I’m holding in there.

"The NHS staff have been amazing so scary for them on the front line. Their kindness keeps making me cry. Love to you all and keep safe."

