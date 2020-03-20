DOI star Linda Lusardi says she's 'never felt this ill' as she updates fans on Coronavirus symptoms

Linda Lusardi has spoken out about her symptoms on Twitter. Picture: PA/Twitter

The former Dancing On Ice star is self-isolating at home with her husband.

Linda Lusardi yesterday announced on Twitter that she was battling Coronavirus, and she has now updated fans on her condition.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

Linda says she's 'never felt this ill' as she self-isolates. Picture: PA

The former Dancing On Ice star, 61, who is self-isolating at home with her husband Samuel Kane after developing symptoms of Covid-19, spoke out about her situation on Twitter.

She wrote: "I want to thank you all for your good wishes. Sam and I have had COVID-19 symptoms and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.

I want to thank you all for your good wishes. Sam and I have had COVID-19 symptoms and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time, that’s all we can do. But let me tell you we’ve never felt this ill, EVER! — Linda Lusardi (@lusardiofficial) March 19, 2020

Cont’d. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. So stay safe everyone and follow the advice of the experts - please take care of yourselves, loved ones and each other. — Linda Lusardi (@lusardiofficial) March 19, 2020

"We are taking it one-day-at-a-time, that’s all we can do. But let me tell you we’ve never felt this ill, EVER!

"I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. So stay safe everyone and follow the advice of the experts - please take care of yourselves, loved ones and each other xx".

Her words came just hours after she revealed he Coronavirus fears in a reply to a fan on Twitter.

Replying to a fan who asked for a message for her Grandad, Linda replied: "Sorry Kerry. I am extremely ill with Corona at the moment."

Linda announced that she was suffering with Coronavirus on Twitter yesterday. Picture: Twitter

Linda appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2008. Picture: PA

Her followers were quick to offer their well-wishes, with one writing: "Sending you all our love and hope you feel better soon love you very much."

Linda - a former Loose Women panelist - appeared on Dancing On Ice in 2008, finishing in sixth place with pro dancer Daniel Whiston.

