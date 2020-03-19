Paddy McGuinness brands panic buyers 'tools' in angry rant over coronavirus pandemic

By Alice Dear

Paddy McGuinness condemned people who are panic buying toilet roll amid the coronavirus outbreak, labelling them 'd**kheads'.

Paddy McGuinness, a father-of-three, has hit out at people for panic buying pasta, toilet roll and kitchen roll amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Top Gear star Paddy, 46, took to Instagram to share his anger at people who have bought a lot of supplies, leaving elderly people unable to shop their weekly groceries.

The TV star shared a video of himself before going into his local supermarket, saying: "I'm about to go and risk my first big shop since all the madness happened."

Paddy McGuinness was fuming about the amount of people stockpiling. Picture: Instagram

He went on: "I'm hoping there's going to be stuff on the shelves since all the absolute tools stripped everything, denying pensioners and anyone else who can't get to the supermarkets..."

He then went on to joke that the people who have stockpiled pasta and toilet roll won't need tissue because "after eating all that pasta, you won't be s**ing for a month anyhow".

After returning from the shop, Paddy said that while the toilet roll aisles were empty, there was plenty of food in there.

Supermarkets are being left empty as people have been panic buying. Picture: PA

He said: "Toilet rolls and kitchen rolls, shelves still absolutely empty.

"Food and drink, the very stuff we need to survive, tones of it, no need to panic, plenty on the shelves."

At the end of the video, Paddy told his fans: "Stay safe, wash your hands, don't panic buy toilet rolls, unless you're a massive d**khead, have a good day!"

Paddy McGuinness told people to stop panic buying, and called the people that are 'tools'. Picture: Instagram

Fans have since backed Paddy, agreeing with his comments.

One person commented: "Well said Paddy!", while another added: "Couldn’t have said it better myself!"

