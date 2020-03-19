People are putting their Christmas lights back up to spread cheer amid coronavirus pandemic

19 March 2020, 11:57

People across the world are finding ways to spread cheer amid the coronavirus pandemic
People across the world are finding ways to spread cheer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Christmas has returned in March for some as they attempt to add some festivity to this worrying and uncertain time.

Across the world, people are self-isolating, working from home or quarantining in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

And with many people feeling worried and stressed about the coronavirus pandemic, some people are rewinding a few months to remember a more festive time.

In order to spread cheer, many people across the world are putting their Christmas trees and lights back up.

A family in Dallas have decorated their home to help keep their spirits up during quarantine
A family in Dallas have decorated their home to help keep their spirits up during quarantine. Picture: Instagram/ Provided by @everydaycarij

Across social media, people have been posting their homes – inside and out – adorned with festive lights in order to keep themselves or their neighbours feeling positive.

One family from Dallas in the US posted a picture of their festive decorations inside their house, writing: "Here at our little Dallas palace, we are self-quarantining and inspired by the idea to make this heavy time brighter.

"So we are going to put up all of our @iseedallas bus lights around the house. I’ve got a sweet mama with cancer so I’m taking this stay home stuff SERIOUSLY but let’s have fun with it folks."

Another person added Christmas lights to her balcony, writing on Twitter: "Christmas lights back up to light up the darkness. We can do this."

Others have put up Christmas lights outside in order to keep their neighbours happy
Others have put up Christmas lights outside in order to keep their neighbours happy. Picture: Instagram/Provided by @downtownnellybrown

A third person shared a snap from her house of a tree covered in festive lights, writing: "The best way to spread some cheer."

