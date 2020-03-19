People are putting their Christmas lights back up to spread cheer amid coronavirus pandemic

People across the world are finding ways to spread cheer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Christmas has returned in March for some as they attempt to add some festivity to this worrying and uncertain time.

Across the world, people are self-isolating, working from home or quarantining in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

And with many people feeling worried and stressed about the coronavirus pandemic, some people are rewinding a few months to remember a more festive time.

In order to spread cheer, many people across the world are putting their Christmas trees and lights back up.

A family in Dallas have decorated their home to help keep their spirits up during quarantine. Picture: Instagram/ Provided by @everydaycarij

Across social media, people have been posting their homes – inside and out – adorned with festive lights in order to keep themselves or their neighbours feeling positive.

One family from Dallas in the US posted a picture of their festive decorations inside their house, writing: "Here at our little Dallas palace, we are self-quarantining and inspired by the idea to make this heavy time brighter.

Christmas lights back up to light up the darkness. We can do this. #SocialDistanacing #CoronaVirusChallenge #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/2o7MjJbODK — Clare is Disgusted (@scenius01) March 19, 2020

"So we are going to put up all of our @iseedallas bus lights around the house. I’ve got a sweet mama with cancer so I’m taking this stay home stuff SERIOUSLY but let’s have fun with it folks."

Another person added Christmas lights to her balcony, writing on Twitter: "Christmas lights back up to light up the darkness. We can do this."

Others have put up Christmas lights outside in order to keep their neighbours happy. Picture: Instagram/Provided by @downtownnellybrown

A third person shared a snap from her house of a tree covered in festive lights, writing: "The best way to spread some cheer."

