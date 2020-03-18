15 pictures of pets working from home with their owners to brighten your day

18 March 2020, 14:08 | Updated: 18 March 2020, 15:15

Working at home is so much more fun with a pet
Working at home is so much more fun with a pet. Picture: Instagram
By Alice Dear

With the coronavirus outbreak continuing to cause worry and panic across the world, we know exactly what will cheer you up.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced many people to work from home in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

While people get used to setting up their offices in their houses, pets across the world have no idea what's going on and why their owners are around so often.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

In a break from all the worry and stress the virus is causing, we've put together a collection of snaps of pets working at home with their owners to brighten up your day.

These guys have so many questions

Provided by @erniebulliepup
Provided by @erniebulliepup. Picture: Instagram

Bowie has some thoughts on the morning meeting

Provided by @jayranshaw
Provided by @jayranshaw. Picture: Instagram

Pip is ready for the conference call

Provided by @princesspippalina
Provided by @princesspippalina. Picture: Instagram

This good boy is the best co-worker

Provided by @kitchmedia
Provided by @kitchmedia. Picture: Instagram

Now that's what we call a 1-1

Provided by @greenjelly_0
Provided by @greenjelly_0. Picture: Instagram

The only acceptable working from home uniform

Provided by @helmutthepug
Provided by @helmutthepug. Picture: Instagram

Excuse me hooman, what is happening?

Provided by @asj_the_grey_cat
Provided by @asj_the_grey_cat. Picture: Instagram

All this working stuff is tiring...

Provided by @stephaieafrie
Provided by @stephaieafrie. Picture: Instagram

This good boy is loving the extra attention

Provided by @bradysgoldendayze
Provided by @bradysgoldendayze. Picture: Instagram

Oh, I'm sorry, did you need this laptop?

Provided by Sheetal Schofield
Provided by Sheetal Schofield @lilo_and_ella. Picture: Heart

Hoshi the cat isn't managing to get the tea rounds in

Provided by Andrew Frobisher
Provided by Andrew Frobisher. Picture: Andrew Frobisher

This floofer is ready to get some serious work done

Provided by @pedro.the.cocker.spaniel
Provided by @pedro.the.cocker.spaniel. Picture: Instagram

That's enough work for you, now give me attention

Provided by Sheetal Schofield
Provided by Sheetal Schofield @lilo_and_ella. Picture: Instagram

How do I type with paws?

Provided by @traveling_elke
Provided by @traveling_elke. Picture: Instagram

Another day in the office with my hooman...

Provided by @wilmasw0rld
Provided by @wilmasw0rld. Picture: Instagram

