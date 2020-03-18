15 pictures of pets working from home with their owners to brighten your day
18 March 2020, 14:08 | Updated: 18 March 2020, 15:15
With the coronavirus outbreak continuing to cause worry and panic across the world, we know exactly what will cheer you up.
The coronavirus outbreak has forced many people to work from home in order to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
While people get used to setting up their offices in their houses, pets across the world have no idea what's going on and why their owners are around so often.
You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.
In a break from all the worry and stress the virus is causing, we've put together a collection of snaps of pets working at home with their owners to brighten up your day.
These guys have so many questions
Bowie has some thoughts on the morning meeting
Pip is ready for the conference call
This good boy is the best co-worker
Now that's what we call a 1-1
The only acceptable working from home uniform
Excuse me hooman, what is happening?
All this working stuff is tiring...
This good boy is loving the extra attention
Oh, I'm sorry, did you need this laptop?
Hoshi the cat isn't managing to get the tea rounds in
This floofer is ready to get some serious work done
That's enough work for you, now give me attention
How do I type with paws?
Another day in the office with my hooman...