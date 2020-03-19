China 'reports no new cases of Coronavirus in 24 hours' for the first time since outbreak began

China reported no new domestic cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Coronavirus in China: the Chinese Health Commission says that there were no new domestic cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday.

For the first time since the outbreak began, China has reported no new domestic cases of Coronavirus in 24 hours.

According to reports, the only new cases in the country yesterday (Wednesday 18 March) were from overseas arrivals, meaning that there were no new confirmed cases of Chinese nationals.

Two women walk down the street in Beijing. Picture: Getty

This marks a major milestone of the country's fight against the pandemic, which began in the country's Hubei’s Wuhan city at the end of last year.

The good news from China comes as the UK government yesterday escalated its plans to tackle the Coronavirus in Britain by shutting schools from Friday afternoon.

No new cases of Coronavirus were reported in China yesterday. Picture: Getty

In a press conference yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Looking at where we are now, we think now we must apply pressure on that upward curve by closing schools.

"I can announce today after schools shut their doors from Friday afternoon they will remain shut until further notice."

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson later said in the House Of Commons: "After schools close their gates on Friday afternoon they will remain closed until further notice.

"This will be for all children except to those of key workers and children who are most vulnerable.

"The scientific evidence shows these settings are safe for this small number of children to continue attending."But asking others to stay away will go towards helping us slow the spread of this virus."

