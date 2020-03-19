The Queen breaks her silence on coronavirus pandemic with statement

The Queen has broken her silence on COVID-19. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen has released a statement to the UK today as she and Prince Philip arrive at Windsor Castle to isolate.

The Queen left Buckingham Palace today and joined her husband at Windsor Castle where the couple are believed to be isolating amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Prince William as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken out about the current crisis, but now the Queen herself has released a statement to the nation.

Shared on Thursday afternoon, the Queen said that she and her family "stand ready" to play their part.

The Queen and Prince Philip returned to Windsor Castle today. Picture: PA

The full statement reads:

"As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.

"We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.

The Queen said that she and her family "stand ready" to play their part. Picture: Getty

"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.

A message from The Queen:

"We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the come days, weeks and months.

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play out part."

