Prince Charles, 71, reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, 71, reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Charles revealed today he has contracted COVID-19.

Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Clarence House revealed the news in a statement today saying: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

READ MORE: Grandma, 95, becomes the oldest woman to recover from coronavirus

Clarence House revealed the news in a statement today. Picture: Getty

Charles' wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for COVID-19.

The royal couple are now believed to be self isolating in Scotland.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆@ClarenceHouse confirm that Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19. He has mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health.”



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/9udHZDCKHy — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 25, 2020

Clarence House also said in their statement: "In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

READ MORE: Man whose 101st birthday is cancelled due to coronavirus goes viral with adorable plea