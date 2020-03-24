Grandma, 95, becomes the oldest woman to recover from coronavirus

24 March 2020, 12:58

Alma Clara Corsini recovered from coronavirus last week
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Italian grandma's recovery was celebrated on by health workers this week.

It has been reported a 95-year-old grandma has become the oldest person in Italy to recover from COVID-19.

According to Gazzetta Di Modena, the lady, Alma Clara Corsini, was put into hospital on March 5 after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

She was treated at a hospital in Pavullo, Italy, and made a full recovery last week without any "antiviral therapy".

Alma Clara Corsini is reported to have said after her recovery: "Yes, yes, I’m fine.

“They were good people who looked after me well.”

According to The Telegraph, she has now been discharged and moved back to the nursing home where she lives.

Alma is believed to be the oldest woman to survive the virus
Alma is believed to be the oldest woman to survive the virus, after a 97-year-old man survived coronavirus last week.

The man, from Cremona, returned home after two weeks in hospital.

