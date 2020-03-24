Man whose 101st birthday is cancelled due to coronavirus goes viral with adorable plea

A man has made a wish for his 101st birthday. Picture: Twitter/PA Images

A man whose 101st birthday party is cancelled has reached out to people on social media.

With people across the world being asked to stay indoors to stop the spread of coronavirus, a man has made a special request for his 101st birthday.

Owen, who is believed to live across the pond, is unable to celebrate his big day because of social distancing rules.

But instead of a birthday gift, now Owen is asking for 101,000 messages on social media.

An adorable photo shared on Twitter sees Owen holding a frame with the message: "Hello! I am Owen. I am turning 101 on March 31.

His 101st birthday party was canceled because of the impact of the Coronavirus. Please share and comment to help us make his upcoming birthday special. Please leave him a message here.



Take 60 seconds and do it for Owen! pic.twitter.com/coIVAJ2rKv — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 21, 2020

"My birthday party was cancelled bc (because) of social distancing help me celebrate by getting 101k likes/comments!"

Mohamad Safa, who works at the United Nations, then posted the snap along with the caption: “His 101st birthday party was canceled because of the impact of the Coronavirus. Please share and comment to help us make his upcoming birthday special. ”

Before adding: “Please leave him a message here. Take 60 seconds and do it for Owen!”

While his birthday isn’t for a few days, Owen has already received more than 148k likes on the post.

One person replied: "I'm really sorry about your Birthday party being cancelled Sir, but hope you can be treated when this thing calms down. Meanwhile we'll share+then other's too will share+hopefully get you to 101k likes. I'm sure your 102nd party will be special."

“Happy birthday! Have a lovely day! Sorry THE BUG ruined your celebrations,” said another, while the third added: “Happy birthday Owen. your birthday is always special and you'll still have a brilliant day.”

This comes after Boris Johnson addressed the nation in an unprecedented message about new coronavirus measures last night, announcing that the UK will enter a three-week lockdown period.

The Prime Minister revealed that the police will now have the power to fine people if they leave their homes for any reason other than the following:

- Shopping for basic necessities

- One form of exercise a day - either alone or with members of your household

- Medical need or to provide care help vulnerable person

- Travel to work - but only if necessary and you cannot work from home

