Mum shares hilarious coronavirus home-schooling plan to get the kids to do housework

One mum has a very creative plan when it comes to teaching her children from home over the next few weeks...

As children prepare to spend the next few weeks learning from home, amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the parent has taken to Facebook to share her very own curriculum.

But far from your average day at school, it contains six one-hour lessons followed by an after school club with a particular focus on housework.

Among the lessons, a ‘food tech' session teaches the children "how to make me coffee", while a mechanical engineering class sees hem "assemble and operate a shark hoover".

At 11am, a PE lesson sees the kids running outside, very cleverly taking the rubbish out and recycling while they’re there.

After a lunch break, geography is a ‘lesson in where floor items that they tossed there belong.’

The chemistry class involves bleaching the toilet, and one final lesson of the day lets the kids study how washing up liquid can remove grease from dirty pans.

An "afterschool club" allows children to have some iPad time in their bedrooms while "being quiet".

Unsurprisingly, the schedule has has proven very popular with mums online with the post being shared more than 10,000 times.

One mum commented: "school sorted for next week", while a second mum added: "oh my gosh, I had a regime for school structured weeks(which probably wont happen!) but this is fab! Thankyou my house may stay clean after all."

This comes after Boris Johnson announced last week that all schools will close to most pupils from today.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Parliament: “After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon, they will remain closed until further notice.”

The Prime Minister clarified that schools would not be shut for children of ‘key workers’ such as NHS workers, police officers and delivery drivers to ensure their parents are still able to work.

