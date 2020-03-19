Who are the key workers? Children of certain workers will stay at school after closures

What is a key worker and which jobs allow for employees' children to stay at school after closures?

The government yesterday announced that all schools in the UK will close, with the last day for most children being tomorrow (Friday 19 March).

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

However, children of 'key workers' will be allowed to stay at school - so as to ensure that these employees are still able to go to work.

It is not yet clear who precisely the government were referring to with the phrase, and the official list is set for release later today.

Schools will close for most children from Friday 19 March. Picture: Getty

Those who work in the medical and educational sector are predicted to be included, as well as those who work in the police, ambulance and fire brigade.

In addition, it has been predicted that supermarket workers, delivery drivers and anyone working in 'critical infrastructure' (such as gas and electricity) will also be labelled key workers.

Read more: China 'reports no new cases of Coronavirus in 24 hours' for the first time since outbreak began

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all schools would close in a press conference yesterday afternoon.

"Looking at where we are now, we think now we must apply pressure on that upward curve by closing schools.

Medical staff will be considered 'key workers'. Picture: Getty

"I can announce today after schools shut their doors from Friday afternoon they will remain shut until further notice."

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson later said in the House Of Commons: "After schools close their gates on Friday afternoon they will remain closed until further notice.

Read more: UK government announces law to ban eviction of tenants amid coronavirus pandemic

"This will be for all children except to those of key workers and children who are most vulnerable.

"The scientific evidence shows these settings are safe for this small number of children to continue attending."But asking others to stay away will go towards helping us slow the spread of this virus."

NOW READ:

Tom Hanks urges fans to 'take care of each other' as he shares Coronavirus update