Parents are raving over bargain head lice treatment which clears head after one use

11 March 2020, 14:58

The solution has been hailed as amazing by parents
The solution has been hailed as amazing by parents. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Head lice often affect children of school age and this solution has been hailed as amazing.

Every schoolchild will contract head lice at some point, and they're an absolute nightmare to get rid of.

However, parents have been praising an incredible product that gets rid of the critters after a single use, and it's an absolute bargain too!

READ MORE: Parents are buying £25 reusable toilet roll after coronavirus shortage

Parents are very impressed with the gel
Parents are very impressed with the gel. Picture: Amazon

Hedrin Once Liquid Gel is a pesticide-free shampoo available on Amazon for only £15.21, and it's received endless rave reviews.

Hedrin Once Liquid Gel, £15.21 from Amazon - buy here

The product contains both silicone and dimeticone which are great at getting rid of lice and are recommended by many experts as key ingredients.

Hedrin's gel is described on the website as being able to kill head lice and eggs in 15 minutes.

The website adds: “Easy to treat head lice and their eggs with no need to comb.

"Clinically proven to kill head lice and their eggs with no need to comb.”

The treatment will oust the critters instantly
The treatment will oust the critters instantly. Picture: Getty

Mums have shared their five-star reviews too, with one writing: “This is amazing kills and rids fast.

" Works really well and does eggs to after just one use.”

Another impressed customer wrote: “Just what we needed!!! Did the job well!!!”

While yet another added “I'd tried everything this really did the trick.”

One parent shared that the treatment worked well with her child's skin condition, saying: "Great product, works well no side effects even with my daughter's eczema."

A few also highlighted that it's a rather drippy product, but it's still brilliant, with one saying: "It drips alot. It did what it was meant to do and worked so I'm happy but application wise it does drip alot so try to use a bit at a time."

