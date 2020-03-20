Mum shares genius 'tuck shop' hack to stop children always asking for snacks during isolation

Laura took to Facebook to share her hack this week, which involves her giving her children £1 to spend a day and opening a at-home 'tuck shop'. Picture: Kennedy News/Getty

By Alice Dear

One mum has been hailed 'incredible' after sharing her tip for isolating families.

With more and more people isolating with their families, and schools closing across the UK today, many parents have been left to entertain their little ones.

One thing that seems to be an issue for these parents is their children constantly asking for snacks throughout the day.

However, one mum – Laura Symonds – has come to the rescue with a genius hack to give her children limits on their snacks, as well as teaching them the importance of budgeting money.

Laura took to Facebook to share her hack this week, which involves giving her children £1 to spend a day and opening a at-home 'tuck shop'.

The mum-of-two created a list of snacks, and priced them all, so her children could pick over the day what they wanted to spend their money on.

Writing on Facebook, Laura said: "For anyone self isolating or at home with their children because they can’t attend school/nursery and fed up of kids constantly asking for a snack ... we’ve set up a tuck shop and the girls have got £1 a day to spend ... they have to come and choose their snack and pay for it .... counting their real money."

The tuck shop hack allows children to also manage money. Picture: Getty

People are obsessed with this handy tip, and have already started using it themselves.

One person commented on the post: "That's an awesome idea!!", while another added: "You are so brilliant!!!! What a brilliant idea xxx."

