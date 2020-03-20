Only five people allowed at weddings amid coronavirus pandemic, new rules state

20 March 2020, 15:22

The Church Of England have announced weddings will now only host five people
The Church Of England have announced weddings will now only host five people. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Weddings can still go ahead, but you'll only be allowed a limited number of people to attend, The Church Of England has revealed.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, couples have been forced to reschedule and even cancel their weddings in order to stop the spread of the virus.

As the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to increase across Britain, The Church Of England have now made some rule changes to weddings in order to keep people safe.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here

This week they announced that weddings can continue to go ahead, but that there must only be five guests in attendance, which is the legal requirement.

This means that if a couple want to go ahead in tying the knot during the coronavirus, they will only be allowed to have themselves, their partner, the priest and two guests in attendance.

In a statement, The Church of England said: "While wedding services may continue, numbers attending the ceremony in church will need to be strictly curtailed to the legal minimum.

"Where family relatives or friends are unable to attend given the restrictions on numbering, churches will be happy to explore ways to allow others to join the service, either through platforms such as Skype, or recording the service to send at a later date to anyone unable to attend.

Wedding will only be able to have the Priest, bride, groom and two guests to be present
Wedding will only be able to have the Priest, bride, groom and two guests to be present. Picture: Getty

"Apart from the bride and groom, the physical distance should be observed as far as possible. The priest does not have to touch the rings to bless them, nor does he or she have to touch the couple’s hands as part of a prayer or blessing, so it is possible for the service to proceed as normal.

"No additional church personnel will attend the service, for example organists, vergers or sound system operator etc. ‘If a couple wishes to cancel their wedding, then any fees or deposit paid to the church will be refunded in full, and if the couple wishes to postpone, the church will work with them to find a suitable future date wherever possible."

The announcement has been met with mixed responses from the public.

One person commented: "To say weddings can take place, but only with five people is impractical, unless for pastoral reasons. Who realistically wants to get married under those restrictions. Also, by doing this, you make it impossible for couples to claim off their insurance for such as the reception."

Another added: "Just delay it unless you need to get married for tax reasons. Do the paperwork now and have a party later when it's safe."

READ MORE: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost recreate iconic Shaun Of The Dead moment amid coronavirus outbreak

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Italy deaths leap by 627 to 4,032 - biggest rise in 24 hours

UK & World

Coronavirus: 'There are places you can trust' - Minister warns against disinformation

UK & World

Coronavirus: 'Everyone dies alone': Heartbreak at Italian hospital on brink of collapse

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This Mother's Day I'm prouder than ever of my NHS nurse Mum

This Mother's Day I'm prouder than ever of my NHS nurse Mum

Laura took to Facebook to share her hack this week, which involves her giving her children £1 to spend a day and opening a at-home 'tuck shop'

Mum shares genius 'tuck shop' hack to stop children always asking for snacks during isolation

Lifestyle

You really CAN clean a filthy oven door with just two products... and a lot of elbow grease

How to clean your oven door with a dishwasher tablet and an 89p cleaning paste

Lifestyle

Mums are raving about a 'singing soap' from B&M

Mum praises B&M's £1.50 'singing soap' for helping her kids clean their hands properly

Lifestyle

Mother's Day 2020 ideas

How to celebrate Mother's Day 2020 if you can't see your mum

Lifestyle

Is Marlon Dingle dead on Emmerdale?

Is Marlon Dingle leaving Emmerdale? Fans fear much loved character will die after shock collapse

TV & Movies