Pregnant mum-of-21 Sue Radford reveals she's homeschooling nine of her kids during lockdown

24 March 2020, 10:19 | Updated: 24 March 2020, 10:27

Sue Radford has revealed her homeschooling set up
Sue Radford has revealed her homeschooling set up. Picture: Instagram

Mum-of-21 Sue Radford has shared a snap of her homeschooling station.

Along with thousands of parents around the country, mum-of-21 Sue Radford made it through her first day of homeschooling on Monday. 

Despite being pregnant with her 22nd child, the 44-year-old from Lancashire, became a teacher to the youngest nine of her children.

Sharing a photo from her family home during the coronavirus lockdown, Sue joked: “Day one of homeschooling there probably won’t be a day two 🤷‍♀️🤣#homeschooling #myownclass #literally.” 

In the picture, her kids - James, 16, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven and Hallie - can be seen working away from the Radford family's home.

Read More: Mum shares hilarious coronavirus home-schooling plan to get the kids to do housework

Other parents were quick to comment, with one writing: “I thought I had it bad with 3!!! Good luck!!!!!”

“Omg I’m really challenged with two different lots of work to assist with let alone your amount!!,” said a second, while a third added: “Omg how are you coping 😱.” 

Just like all families, The Radfords are self-isolating to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

While Sue was planning to be induced, she recently opened up about postponing the birth of her 22nd child.

Sue told The Sun: “For the past kind of, I would say, since the middle of last week, I was thinking do I still go for my induction in the middle of next week's time.

Read More: Will This Morning be cancelled because of coronavirus? ITV bosses take extreme measures to protect Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

“I don't know what to do for the best really? Do I cancel it? 'It's not the end of the world if I cancel it.

She added: “I might postpone it for another week, I'll see.”

Sue and her husband Noel are already parents to Chris, 30, Sophie, 26, Chloe, 24, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 19, Millie, 18, Katie, 17, James, 16, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, Archie, two, and Bonnie, one. 

They also have three grandchildren, while their 18-year-old daughter, Millie, is also expecting a baby.

Read More: Mum shares genius 'tuck shop' hack to stop children always asking for snacks during isolation

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A mum has shared her homeschooling schedule

Mum shares hilarious coronavirus home-schooling plan to get the kids to do housework
Laura took to Facebook to share her hack this week, which involves her giving her children £1 to spend a day and opening a at-home 'tuck shop'

Mum shares genius 'tuck shop' hack to stop children always asking for snacks during isolation
Mums are raving about a 'singing soap' from B&M

Mum praises B&M's £1.50 'singing soap' for helping her kids clean their hands properly
Joe Wicks is doing PE classes for children

Joe Wicks holding live PE lessons for kids off school during coronavirus pandemic

News

Tom Fletcher has opened up about speaking to his kids about Coronavirus

Tom Fletcher reveals he's having 'honest and open conversations' with his kids about Coronavirus

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby's skirt is from Warehouse

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather look skirt from Warehouse

Celebrities

Coronation Street episodes have been reduced

When is Coronation Street on tonight? Episodes reduced as ITV reveals scheduling change amid Coronavirus pandemic

TV & Movies

Emmerdale scheduling changes revealed

When is Emmerdale on TV? ITV scheduling changes revealed amid Coronavirus pandemic

TV & Movies

Pandemic is a six-part docuseries on Netflix

What is Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak about and how can you watch it on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Mrs Hinch has revealed how she is cleaning her house

Mrs Hinch reveals how she’s disinfecting her house during coronavirus pandemic

Celebrities

How many people in the UK have coronavirus and how many people have died?

Coronavirus latest: How many cases of COVID-19 are in the UK and how many people have died?