Pregnant mum-of-21 Sue Radford reveals she's homeschooling nine of her kids during lockdown

Sue Radford has revealed her homeschooling set up. Picture: Instagram

Mum-of-21 Sue Radford has shared a snap of her homeschooling station.

Along with thousands of parents around the country, mum-of-21 Sue Radford made it through her first day of homeschooling on Monday.

Despite being pregnant with her 22nd child, the 44-year-old from Lancashire, became a teacher to the youngest nine of her children.

Sharing a photo from her family home during the coronavirus lockdown, Sue joked: “Day one of homeschooling there probably won’t be a day two 🤷‍♀️🤣#homeschooling #myownclass #literally.”

In the picture, her kids - James, 16, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven and Hallie - can be seen working away from the Radford family's home.

Other parents were quick to comment, with one writing: “I thought I had it bad with 3!!! Good luck!!!!!”

“Omg I’m really challenged with two different lots of work to assist with let alone your amount!!,” said a second, while a third added: “Omg how are you coping 😱.”

Just like all families, The Radfords are self-isolating to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

While Sue was planning to be induced, she recently opened up about postponing the birth of her 22nd child.

Sue told The Sun: “For the past kind of, I would say, since the middle of last week, I was thinking do I still go for my induction in the middle of next week's time.

“I don't know what to do for the best really? Do I cancel it? 'It's not the end of the world if I cancel it.

She added: “I might postpone it for another week, I'll see.”

Sue and her husband Noel are already parents to Chris, 30, Sophie, 26, Chloe, 24, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 19, Millie, 18, Katie, 17, James, 16, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, eight, Casper, seven, Hallie, four, Phoebe, three, Archie, two, and Bonnie, one.

They also have three grandchildren, while their 18-year-old daughter, Millie, is also expecting a baby.

