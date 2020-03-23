UK weather: Britain hit by 10 day mini heatwave with temperatures ‘hotter than Greece’

A heatwave is set to hit the UK. Picture: Getty Images

Brits will see a ten day mini heatwave, as Boris Johnson steps up self isolation measures.

Just as Brits get ready to spend a lot more time in doors, the country will be hit by a mini heatwave.

According to forecasters, a 500 mile-wide 'Portuguese pulse' of warm air will push temperatures as warm as 15C (59F) in parts of the UK for up to 10 days.

This will rival temperatures in the likes of Corfu in Greece this week, which are set to reach highs of 14C - 4C hotter than the average.

As the winds go round to come from more of a southerly direction, Monday will be a touch warmer for many. Here's the 4cast 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/K7E7g8g1Ni — Met Office (@metoffice) March 22, 2020

A Met Office forecaster told The Sun: “It looks fine and dry for many from Sunday as winds ease in the South.

“Dry and settled conditions should dominate through the end of March and into early April, bringing plenty of sunny spells across the UK, particularly in the South and East."

He did add: “Rain could spread to north-western areas at times.”

Despite the UK government warning Brits to stay in doors during the coronavirus outbreak, the sunny weather will come as a welcome break from the rain and floods which have battered Britain over the past few months.

The UK could see some warmer weather. Picture: Getty Images

And as we head into April, bookmakers Ladbrokes has now cut odds on spring being the hottest ever, with 20C highs expected within weeks.

Spokesman Alex Apati told The Sun: “The sun is up but the odds are down. Punters are backing a hot spring.”

While most of the country will be basking in sunshine, there is currently a yellow weather warning for rain put in place in parts of northern Scotland.

The Met Office has warned that from 6pm today until midday on Wednesday, heavy persistent rain may lead to flooding.

This comes as housing Secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed this morning thousands at risk of not recovering from coronavirus have officially been told to stay inside for 12 weeks.

According to The Times, around 1.5 million letters have been sent out to those judged most likely to die from COVID-19.

