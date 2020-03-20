How to clean your oven door with a dishwasher tablet and an 89p cleaning paste

20 March 2020, 16:41 | Updated: 20 March 2020, 16:43

You really CAN clean a filthy oven door with just two products... and a lot of elbow grease
You really CAN clean a filthy oven door with just two products... and a lot of elbow grease. Picture: Getty / Heart

The coronavirus quarantine is the perfect excuse to tackle those household tasks that you've been avoiding... but they might not be as arduous as you expect.

Being locked indoors isn't just frustrating, it's also a reminder of all the little jobs you've put off over the years - including cleaning the oven.

With so much time to kill, many Brits are indulging their inner Mrs. Hinch and giving some of her household hacks a whirl... including us.

Confronted with a filthy oven door, opaque with years of baked on grease, we decided to find out if it really is as easy to get it sparkling using just a dishwasher tablet.

Facebook is full of people claiming it was as easy as wetting a standard tablet and wiping it over the inside of their oven door.

The inside of the oven door was filthy - something had to be done
The inside of the oven door was filthy - something had to be done. Picture: Heart
The dishwasher tablet and some hot water did start to shift the grime
The dishwasher tablet and some hot water did start to shift the grime. Picture: Heart
A layer of Pink Stuff was smeared over the door after the dishwasher tablet did all it could to dissolve the grease and grime
A layer of Pink Stuff was smeared over the door after the dishwasher tablet did all it could to dissolve the grease and grime. Picture: Heart

It's safe to say that their doors probably weren't as neglected as the one we used for our household hack experiment, and they might have used a sold block tablet rather than a pod-type dishwasher tablet.

It took three pods and a lot of scrubbing with a damp scouring sponge before we decided it was time to bring out the big guns - also known as a tub of The Pink Stuff.

The bright pink gloop is a favourite with Hinchers, and can be used from cleaning anything from mucky trainers to rusty taps and even really, really dirty oven doors.

It's priced just 89p, and is available from retailers including B&M, Home Bargains and The Range.

A sneaky look at what was going on under the Pink Stuff was encouraging
A sneaky look at what was going on under the Pink Stuff was encouraging. Picture: Heart
The initial smear was the cleanest part of the oven! It was time for another round
The initial smear was the cleanest part of the oven! It was time for another round. Picture: Heart
There were still a few baked on splatters, but otherwise we were impressed with the results!
There were still a few baked on splatters, but otherwise we were impressed with the results! Picture: Heart

We smeared on a thick layer, and after a minute had a quick peek to see how it was getting on.

One swipe of the sponge revealed visibly cleaner glass - but it took several scrubbings and new layers before we were able to get a glimpse of how the oven would have looked when it was new.

An extra scrub using wire wool helped get off some really baked on grime, but some stubborn splatters and drips seem to be sticking around for good...

