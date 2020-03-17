Woman reveals genius cleaning hack which removes grime from draining board using tin foil

Foil can banish grimey draining boards. Picture: Facebook

Sophie Darragh got rid of the stubborn grime on her draining board.

The kitchen draining board can be one of the toughest areas of the house to keep clean.

But now one woman has revealed how she manages to make hers sparkle, using just a roll of tin foil.

Proving you don’t have to spend a fortune on products, Sophie Darragh took to Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips to show off her gleaming surface.

Writing to her fellow cleaning addicts, she said: “Just thought I’d post this little trick my dad told me about a while ago☺️ hot water, fairy liquid and tin foil!”

Sophie revealed her draining board before. Picture: Facebook

Explaining how the hack works, Sophie continued: “Tear a bit off and scrunch it up and scrub, it gets everything off and won’t scratch!”

She went on to reveal that kitchen foil can work on other metal surfaces too, adding: “Great for things like round your taps as you can mould the foil how you want and get in little gaps!

“Then just anti bac after and it’s Clean ☺️ it’s simple and cheap and something everyone already has at home 🥰”

Sophie showed off her gleaming draining board. Picture: Facebook

And the comments soon flooded in, with one person writing: “Fab idea ,” while a second said: “My mum taught me that too.. ♥️ ♥️ ♥️”

A third suggested: “Always do this to clean the bbq,” while a fourth added: “It's good for rust too and bottom of pans x”

This comes after another home cleaner shared her cheap tip for removing pesky hair from flooring in seconds.

Taking to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook page, she posted a photo of her carpets, writing: “Window cleaner (squeedgy) really works to lift stubborn dog hairs from stairs! Thank you to whoever shared this tip.”

Another woman then added her own post praising the tip, as she added: “OH MY GOD, IT REALLY WORKS!

“I Hoover everyday.. but I used the squeegee on my carpet and GOT ALL THIS UP! (Please don't judge) safe to say it's now my new best friend..all thanks to this group🤗 definitely recommend you get one and try it out for yourself 💪”.

One social media commented: “I’m definitely going to try this 👍”

