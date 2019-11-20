Victoria Beckham sends fans wild as she dances to Spice Up Your Life with son Romeo

By Naomi Bartram

Romeo Beckham has delighted his fans with a video of mum Victoria dancing to Spice Up Your Life.

Victoria Beckham may have said goodbye to the Spice Girls almost 20 years ago, but she revisited her pop career this week.

Capturing the incredible moment on social network TikTok, the fashion designer's 17-year-old son Romeo shared a video of Victoria displaying her best 90s moves.

In the clip, 45-year-old Victoria can be seen dressed head to toe in black as she danced along to the classic track.

Keen to get in on the action, teenager Romeo joined in with his mum as their adorable family dog sat in front of the shot.

Victoria showed off her dance moves. Picture: TikTok

Mum-of-four Victoria also shared the video on her Instagram Stories, adding: "Go watch our TikTok".

Read More: David Beckham and Courteney Cox cosy up in steamy hot tub snap as fans worry Victoria will be 'fuming'

And it seems as though fans of the family were absolutely loving it, as one wrote: "Tell your mom to join the Spice Girls reunion tour".

Another hailed it as "iconic," while a third TikTok user added: "I am here for this".

Read More: Brooklyn Beckham teased over new girlfriend Phoebe Torrance after ‘she worked as mum Victoria's lookalike'

Meanwhile, Victoria’s former bandmates Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton got back together to put on a reunion tour.

However, Victoria decided not to take part so she could spend time with her family and work on her fashion line.

Posh Spice also shares Brookyln, 20, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, with husband David Beckham and recently gushed over her husband.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in America earlier this week, the star said: "I've been married to him for over 20 years, so I'm kinda fond of him. He's a good dad, he's a very good dad."

Vic continued: "He's really good, I mean. David is watching the kids and we swap. When I'm at home, he's away, so one of us is always there looking after the kids."

Victoria also gave a glimpse into her family life as she joked husband David apparently borrows her beauty products.

Speaking on This Morning last month, she admitted: "David one hundred percent steals my beauty products. We share beauty products."