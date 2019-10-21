Brooklyn Beckham teased over new girlfriend Phoebe Torrance after ‘she worked as mum Victoria's lookalike'

21 October 2019, 10:58 | Updated: 21 October 2019, 11:01

Brooklyn is now dating model Phoebe Torrance
Brooklyn is now dating model Phoebe Torrance. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham has a new model girlfriend and she previously worked as his mum Victoria’s lookalike.

Following his split from 19-year-old Hannah Cross, now Brooklyn Beckham, 20, is reportedly dating Phoebe Torrance.

But while 27-year-old Phoebe is a model and actress, she actually did some work as a lookalike for Brooklyn’s mum Victoria when she was younger.

According to The Sun, she did a “few jobs as a Victoria lookalike in her early modelling days” and the money helped fund her university course.

With the likeness hard to ignore, David’s eldest son has reportedly been teased by his friends about how much Phoebe resembles Posh Spice Victoria.

View this post on Instagram

Lost when you look into my brown eyes

A post shared by Phoebe Scarlett Torrance (@phoebetorrance) on

A source told the publication: “She is a beautiful girl, and very talented - it’s no wonder Brooklyn took a shine to her.

Read More: Victoria Beckham was engaged to electrician before David and admits to keeping ring in resurfaced interview

“Bizarrely though, from a certain angle she does look terrifyingly like his mother, Victoria.

“A few of his friends have teased him about it but Brooklyn is adamant that there is nothing ‘Oedipal’ about it - or words to that effect.

Read More: Mel B has thrown shade at Victoria Beckham with this cheeky Halloween costume

“But Phoebe told pals that she actually did a few jobs as a Victoria lookalike in her early modelling days, the money of which helped fund her university course. Presumably she never thought she might one day meet her idol.”

Apparently, the couple were recently snapped with their arms around each other in the VIP room at London’s Wellington and have enjoyed several dates.

Phoebe is the daughter of former professional golfer Sam Torrance and follows Brooklyn’s younger brother Romeo, 17, on Instagram.

You might recognise the star from her part as Amber Ross in horror Mandy the Doll and in boxing drama Six Rounds.

While the aspiring actress also featured in Friday Night Dinner as Mandy The Waitress.

Brooklyn and Hanna split two months ago
Brooklyn and Hanna split two months ago. Picture: PA Images

The new romance comes two months after aspiring photographer Brooklyn split from Hana after nine-months together.

The couple were caught in various public bust ups before their break up, including one particularly fiery disagreement during a lunch in Cannes in May.

