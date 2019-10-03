Victoria Beckham was engaged to electrician before David and admits to keeping ring in resurfaced interview

Victoria Beckham was engaged to another man before David. Picture: PA Images

Victoria Beckham was engaged to an electrician before she met David.

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated two decades of marriage this year, so it's hard to imagine them as anything other than Posh and Becks.

But before the duo welcomed three children and cemented themselves as showbiz’ ultimate power family, it turns out Victoria, 45, was engaged to someone else entirely.

Yep, from the age of 14 to 20, the mum-of-three dated burglar alarm fitter Mark Wood who she met when he was working for her parents' electrical company.

Things got so serious that the electrician actually moved into her parents’ £400,000 home in Goff's Oak in Hertfordshire, and he popped the question in 1994.

Victoria broke up with Mark after joining the Spice Girls. Picture: PA Images

Victoria even adopted his surname, calling herself Victoria Adams Wood in the early Spice Girls days.

At the time, Victoria admitted to Big Breakfast host Denise Van Outen: "It wasn't the right person for me, I wasn't enjoying myself, so that had to end.

"But I didn't give him the ring back either! I've still got it because it was a wicked ring.

"Isn't that horrible? It makes me sound really materialistic."

He later said in 1997: "It's sad because we were together for a long time. But she's got what she always wanted and I'm proud of her."

And Mark wasn’t Victoria’s only public relationship before David as she later dated model and family friend, Stuart Bilton.

Stuart - who also dated EastEnders’ stars Danniella Westbrook and Patsy Palmer - also moved into her family house and they dated for two years.

Flash forward 20 years and now Posh is happily married to football legend David Beckham after they met in 1997 following a Manchester United match.

In January 1998, David and then-Posh Spice Victoria announced their engagement and two years later they got married in 1999 in a lavish £500,000 ceremony.

The couple are now proud parents to Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and eight-year-old Harper.

Celebrating their recent anniversary, Victoria shared a sweet message on Instagram, writing: “20 years today. I love you so much xxxxx Kisses x.”