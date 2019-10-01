Victoria Beckham claims she's never been 'tempted' by plastic surgery... despite previously admitting to boob job

1 October 2019, 11:27

The fashion designer has said in the past she regretted getting her chest enhanced, but told This Morning she'd never been tempted.

Victoria Beckham opened up on This Morning in an interview about cosmetics procedures and beauty, and stated that she has never been "tempted" to go under the knife.

This would typically be a fair point, however, the 45-year-old has previously spoken out about her boob job, admitting to it and expressing regret about getting them done.

Victoria spoke to This Morning in an interview
Victoria spoke to This Morning in an interview. Picture: ITV

The Fashion designer, singer and now beauty company co-founder was speaking to ITV about her makeup range and was asked about where or not she'd have any work done.

To this, Victoria replied with: "I haven’t been tempted by a cosmetic procedure, but never say never".

Speculation that the former Spice Girl had her breasts enhanced started circulating in the 90s, but she never confirmed anything about getting them done, even after they returned to their original smaller size years later.

Victoria's breasts looked a LOT bigger in 2007
Victoria's breasts looked a LOT bigger in 2007. Picture: PA
Victoria in 2006, where she sported a fuller chest
Victoria in 2006, where she sported a fuller chest. Picture: PA

However, a resurfaced letter has appeared from 2017, where Victoria wrote to her 'younger self'.

In it, she expresses regret for her boob job, saying: "I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs.

"All those years I denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got".

And that's not the only time Victoria has spoken out about her chest, saying to Allure in 2014 whilst pointing at a picture of her with a larger chest: "I don’t have them any more. I think I may have purchased them."

Victoria's had her implants removed since (pictured here with husband David and Anna Wintour)
Victoria's had her implants removed since (pictured here with husband David and Anna Wintour). Picture: PA

Victoria sports a more natural look nowadays, and loves a skincare treatment - so much so that husband David, 44, apparently borrows her products!

The star admitted: "David one hundred percent steals my beauty products. We share beauty products."

