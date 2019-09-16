Victoria Beckham sports terrifying mask ahead of beauty range launch and LFW

Victoria uses some crazy methods to keep her skin glowing. Picture: Instagram

The fashion icon has been keeping herself seriously busy and has been using a rather strange method to relax and keep her skin looking amazing.

Victoria Beckham has had a very busy few weeks in the run-up to fashion week and the launch of her brand new beauty collection.

A modern day superwoman, the 45-year-old decided she would drop the new makeup line on the SAME DAY as her Spring Summer 2020 fashion collection runway show at London Fashion Week.

The star posted some snaps of her relaxing in silk pyjamas. Picture: Instagram

We know that the mum-of-four loves her beauty treatments and she treated fans to a sneak peek into her weird-but-wonderful skincare treatment.

Victoria sported the wacky face mask and posted a few snaps to her Instagram account, showing exactly what she does to maintain her flawless complexion.

The LED mask was paired with some chic black monogrammed PJs as she decided to take a well-deserved break from her hectic schedule.

Although it may look a little daunting, the purpose of the mask is to improve circulation by using those LED lights.

They're also known to help produce collagen, which is essential for ageing skin to keep it looking youthful.

If you're after some acne reduction - LED masks are also said to do that as well.

However, the masks don't come cheap. You can grab a popular one - the Dr Dennis Gross Spectralite FaceWare Pro - for a whopping £430 from LookFantastic.

LED facials are also available as a treatment from various different salons, and can vary in price, but it'll typically take a few sessions to see a notable difference.