Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of David’s ‘huge bulge’ in yoga holiday video

23 August 2019, 11:53

David shocked fans with his huge bulge
David shocked fans with his huge bulge. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

This isn't the first time David's manhood has made an appearance on wife Victoria's social media accounts during the family holiday to Italy.

David Beckham is currently off on a summer break in Italy with wife Victoria and their four children and they've all been enjoying a range of outdoor activities.

The Beckhams have been documenting the whole trip on their social media accounts, and Victoria, 45, has not been shy with the Instagram stories as the most recent one has definitely shocked her followers.

READ MORE: David Beckham sends fans wild with 'huge bulge' spotted in holiday snap with Victoria

David and Victoria have been exploring Italy together
David and Victoria have been exploring Italy together. Picture: Instagram

In a string of videos and snaps posted yesterday, 44-year-old ex-pro footballer David is taking part in a yoga class with the rest of the family, and his wife caught him doing a headstand.

Wearing bright orange Versace shorts, the hunk was "showing off" according to former Spice Girl Victoria, as she also shared a video of her struggling to do the same move, even after there help of their instructor.

Victoria struggled to hold her headband without any help
Victoria struggled to hold her headband without any help. Picture: Instagram
The video had some people undoubtedly zooming in
The video had some people undoubtedly zooming in. Picture: Instagram

She shared one clip earlier in the day, captioned "of course he can do it!!", with David smiling smugly over his ability to do the difficult move.

But it wasn't his impressive yoga abilities that caught people's eyes, but rather his impressive package.

One fan commented on Twitter saying that the Instagram stories "just make me so happy honestly".

Victoria continued to tease her millions of followers by sharing a sideways snap
Victoria continued to tease her millions of followers by sharing a sideways snap. Picture: Instagram

And Victoria's teasing didn't end there, as she continued to post another sideways snap on her hubby, doing the same pose as the sun went down.

This particular angle gave her 26.4m followers a great view of his apparently "huge" manhood.

David cause quite a stir earlier this month when Victoria shared a lovely photo of the both of them for Chinese Valentine's Day, as it seemed like he had a big bulge in his pocket.

