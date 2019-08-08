David Beckham sends fans wild as they spot ‘huge bulge’ in holiday photo with Victoria

8 August 2019, 10:59 | Updated: 8 August 2019, 11:13

Fans have gone wild over this photo of David Beckham
Fans have gone wild over this photo of David Beckham. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

David Beckham has caused a social media meltdown with his latest Italian holiday snaps.

David Beckham is currently enjoying a well-earned summer break in Italy with Victoria and their four children.

But while the couple have been sharing a string of photos from the luxury resort in Puglia, Victoria’s latest snap of her husband shocked fans.

The photo sees the football legend wearing a green t-shirt and sunglasses while posing with a big smile on his face. Victoria also looks relaxed in a glam red vest top and white jeans.

“Happy Chinese Valentine’s Day to those celebrating today x kisses x,” the 45-year-old wrote alongside it.

As sweet as the snap is, followers just couldn’t take their eyes off David’s trousers.

“No one mentioning David massive bulge ? Just me?” joked one fan, as another said: “He has something BIG in that pocket 😂”. While plenty more comments alluded to Becks’ ‘package’.

Meanwhile, Posh and Becks are currently holidaying in Italy with Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and seven-year-old Harper.

David has also been sharing photos of all the incredible food the family have been eating, including a nine-course Italian feast.

The meal included pizza, bruschetta, turnip pasta and sweetbreads.

David and Victoria enjoyed a nine course meal
David and Victoria enjoyed a nine course meal. Picture: Instagram
The Beckhams enjoyed an Italian feast
The Beckhams enjoyed an Italian feast. Picture: Instagram

He later showed the couple are stronger than ever following two decades of marriage after they went out for dinner in matching outfits.

The power couple can be seen in matching white t-shirts and beige bottoms.

Insisting he was the first to get dressed, David wrote: "#Twinning all summer I had it on first just to be clear."

Other photos see the kids enjoying paddle boarding in the sea, as well as cute selfies as they took a family bike ride through the countryside.

David and Victoria were twinning on holiday
David and Victoria were twinning on holiday. Picture: Instagram
Cruz Beckham paddle boarded in Italy
Cruz Beckham paddle boarded in Italy. Picture: Instagram

David and Victoria celebrated their 20th anniversary this year, with the whole family sharing sweet tributes on Instagram.

“WOW 20 years , look what we created ♥️ Love you so much ♥️ @victoriabeckham@brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven ♥️,” David penned.

Sharing a series of photos, Victoria added: “20 years today. I love you so much xxxxx Kisses x @davidbeckham”

