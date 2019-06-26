David Beckham strips down and reveals TWO new tattoos on lads' trip with Guy Ritchie

26 June 2019, 13:56

David is on a fishing trip with Guy Richie in Iceland
David is on a fishing trip with Guy Ritchie in Iceland. Picture: Instagram

The ex-pro footballer is enjoying a lads holiday at the moment in chilly Iceland.

David Beckham has added yet again to his huge tattoo collection and revealed them on his recent trip to Iceland, where he's gone for a fishing trip with director friend Guy Ritchie.

The 44-year-old heartthrob stripped off for his Instagram story as he swam in a freezing cold lake, revealing the two new inkings.

Read more: David Beckham defies trols by kissing daughter Harper on the lips

Father-of-four David is no stranger to body art and is already covered in a variety of black and grey illustrations and quotes.

And he has added to them with what seems to be two thin lines that resemble a crucifix, and some writing in a classic script font above that.

It's unclear what the script writing says, but David already has a number of saying written on him, not just in English but in Sanskrit, Hebrew and Mandarin.

Becks posted a number of snaps from his trip on his social media accounts
Becks posted a number of snaps from his trip on his social media accounts. Picture: Instagram

David captioned the cheeky video with "too damn cold" but still seemed to be in brilliant spirits.

He's still out in Iceland with Guy and another pal, and all three have been spotted sporting full-on fishing gear.

The pair have been very close friends for quite some time, and even co-own a pub together in Fitzrovia, London called 'Lore Of The Land'.

