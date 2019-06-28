David Beckham divides opinion after kissing daughter Harper, 7, on the lips at football match

28 June 2019, 11:22

David Beckham kissed daughter Harper, 7, on the lips at the England football match
David Beckham kissed daughter Harper, 7, on the lips at the England football match. Picture: GETTY

The football legend celebrated the England Lionesses success at the World Cup in France

David Beckham was pictured kissing daughter Harper on the lips at last night's World Cup match.

It comes after the football legend was previously criticised by trolls for kissing his seven-year-old daughter.

The father and daughter duo were joined by David's mum Sandra as they cheered England's Lionesses to a victorious 3-0 win in France.

Before the game kicked off, David and Harper shared a quick peck on the lips as they tucked into a bag of peanut M&Ms.

David and Harper were joined by the footballer's mum at the match
David and Harper were joined by the footballer's mum at the match. Picture: GETTY

David, who has been married to Victoria Beckham for 19 years, was bombarded with comments criticising his parenting last year, after sharing a snap of himself kissing Harper on the lips at an ice rink.

One troll wrote: "I don't care what anyone says if a dad kisses a child on the lips it's completely wrong", whilst another put: "I feel like a kiss on the cheek is better than that n the lips. The lips is just weird."

However, most fans leapt to David's defence, with one commenting: "I kiss my kids on the lips, I kiss my family on the lips, absolutely nothing wrong with it. Anyone having a problem with this beautiful, innocent picture has serious issues!!!"

READ MORE: David Beckham strips down and reveals TWO new tattoos on lads' trip with Guy Ritchie

Harper showed she's inherited Girl Power in her England football shirt
Harper showed she's inherited Girl Power in her England football shirt. Picture: GETTY

