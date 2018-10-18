David Beckham says his marriage to Victoria is 'complicated'

David Beckham talks about his marriage to Victoria . Picture: TEN

David Beckham has spoken about his 19-year-marriage in a new interview with on Australian television.

David Beckham has admitted marriage to Victoria Beckham can be "hard work" as he claims their relationship is becoming more "complicated" as they grow together.

The Beckhams, who have a reported net worth of £450 million, have been married for 19 years and have four children together.

In a preview for an upcoming interview on The Sunday Project, David said: "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work.

"It becomes a little more complicated."

Speaking on being a father to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13 and Harper, 7, he tells host Lisa Wilkinson: "Sometimes it's the little things that make the biggest difference.

"I've noticed that with my children."

Despite a string of false reports about the state of their marriage and pending divorce rumours, David and Victoria appear stronger than ever.

The couple are on course to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary next year and recently appeared in a family shoot for British Vogue.

During the interview with the fashion bible, Victoria defended her marriage by claiming they are "pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal".

She added: "We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals.

"Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit.

"We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals.

"We respect that family bond and that is key."