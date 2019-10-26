David Beckham and Courteney Cox cosy up in steamy hot tub snap as fans worry Victoria will be 'fuming'

26 October 2019, 12:49

Courteney Cox has raised eyebrows on social media as she was pictured touching David Beckham's leg.
Courteney Cox has raised eyebrows on social media as she was pictured touching David Beckham's leg. Picture: Instagram

The Friends actress sets tongues wagging after her hand is spotted resting on the British star's bare leg.

David Beckham and Courteney Cox have sent social media into overdrive after the two were snapped getting cosy in a hot tub on the set of Modern Family.

Fans went wild for the Instagram photos, which caught the Friends actress, 55, cheekily touching the hunky ex-footballer's bare leg under the water as they filmed scenes for the hit US mockumentary.

While many branded the celebrity pairing "iconic" as they bobbed around in swimwear with actors Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, others raised concerns for David's wife Victoria.

Read more: Victoria Beckham shares glimpse of David’s ‘huge bulge’ in yoga holiday video

View this post on Instagram

Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

"I see that hand Courtney. Victoria sees it too," said one protective fan.

Another follower raged: "If I was Victoria I would be fuming."

"Courtney keep your hands to yourself (sic)," fumed a third.

Read more: David Beckham proudly shows off hand made anniversary book from daughter Harper

The hunky British sportsman stripped down to his trunks for a cameo in the ABC comedy's final season alongside the American actress best known for playing Monica Geller.

Courteney shared the steamy photos with her 5.4million followers on Instagram much to their delight, captioning the post: "Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily."

David also posted a backstage snap of the duo reading from a script and joked: "I met a new FRIEND today at work."

Read more: James Corden tricks David Beckham with hilarious statue prank on the Late Late Show

Despite worries the mother of David's four children was going to feel jealous over the affectionate touch, Victoria seemed chuffed the two were recording scenes together.

Commenting on her husband of 20 years' post, she wrote: "I can't wait!!!!!! Kisses x"

According to Entertainment Weekly, David and Courteney will star as themselves as they compete in a celebrity bowling tournament due to air in early 2020.

The news has thrilled both fans and the Beckham family, who visited the famous set back in 2017.

At the time, Emmy-nominated actor Jesse – who plays Mitchell Pritchett in the show – uploaded a portrait of the clan and wrote: "The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler.

"Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!"

