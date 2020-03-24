What shops will remain open during UK coronavirus lockdown?

What shops are considered essential services in the UK? And which stores are staying open amid the coronavirus lockdown?

On Monday evening, Boris Johnson addressed the nation in an unprecedented message about new coronavirus measures, announcing that the UK will enter a three-week lockdown period.

You can find the latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) advice from the NHS here.

This means the police will now have the power to fine people if they leave their homes for any reason other than the following:

- Shopping for basic necessities

- One form of exercise a day - either alone or with members of your household

- Medical need or to provide care help vulnerable person

- Travel to work - but only if necessary and you cannot work from home

Travel on roads, trains and buses was also banned, unless it’s essential to get to work.

Anyone breaking the rules will be fined at least £30 - and up to £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate.

But with most stores, restaurants and cafes told to close their doors for at least three weeks, what shops are still open in the UK?

Post Offices will remain open during the lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

Which shops can remain open during lockdown in the UK?

The prime minister said all shops selling non-essential goods, such as clothing, beauty products and electronics, will be closed immediately.

List of essential shops remaining open in the UK:

- Supermarkets

- Pharmacies

- Vets

- Newsagents

- Pet shops

- Hardware stores

- Retail shops in hospitals

- Petrol stations

- Laundrettes

- Undertakers

- Banks

- Post Offices

Market stalls that sell essential items, such as groceries and food, are also allowed to stay open.

The government has stated that retail premises which remain open must follow stringent social distancing rules.

These including ensuring there is a minimum distance of two metres between customers and shop assistants, only letting small groups of people enter at a time and enforcing queue control outside stores.

See the complete government guidelines here.

Will takeaways stay open?

While restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars have been ordered to shut, food deliveries and takeaways are still operating.

The government has said: “People can continue to enter premises to access takeaway services, including delivery drivers.”

Cafes and canteens in hospitals, care homes and schools are allowed to stay open, as are canteens in prisons and military facilities and services that cater for the homeless.