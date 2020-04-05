Ryan Thomas offers to buy new parents nappies, formula and baby grows during pandemic

5 April 2020, 17:19

The former Corrie star wants to help new parents.
The former Corrie star wants to help new parents. Picture: Instagram / Ryan Thomas

The father-of-two told Instagram followers he would post baby supplies to anyone in need during lockdown.

Ryan Thomas has offered to buy struggling parents of newborn babies nappies, formula and clothing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Coronation Street star, who recently became a father for the second time after his fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh gave birth to their son Roman, told fans he would post baby supplies to mums and dads in need as he's desperate to help during this "difficult time".

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to explain he understood just how tricky it was to raise a child without family support, revealing he was full of "fear and loneliness" while in lockdown with Lucy and Roman.

Read more: Lucy Mecklenburgh announces birth of baby boy with fiancé Ryan Thomas in sweet Instagram photo

View this post on Instagram

Isolation 🖤 . . I’ve been thinking a lot about parents who are soon to bring a baby or just had a baby like ourselves into this crazy world we live in right now, something none of us imagined. what is suppose to be one of the most special times in your life is full fear and loneliness. Everyday is a new challenge with a new born, luckily me & lucy have each other & work hard as a team to look after our baby in our little bubble. It is unsettling not having support and reassurance from loved ones and the knowledge of normal medical care available if needed and it makes you feel very vulnerable. To all parents out there you need to know you are doing such an amazing job. it’s only small gesture but if you need anything nappies, baby grows, formula things maybe I can send in the post that we have or I can order for you online please dm me your address & what you need and I’ll try and do as much I can to help as know it must be a difficult time right now. Stay strong & positive 🙏🏼❤️

A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on

Next to a black and white photo of himself with his three-week-old baby, he wrote: "I’ve been thinking a lot about parents who are soon to bring a baby or just had a baby like ourselves into this crazy world we live in right now, something none of us imagined.

"What is supposed to be one of the most special times in your life is full fear and loneliness.

“Everyday is a new challenge with a new born, luckily me & lucy have each other & work hard as a team to look after our baby in our little bubble.”

Read more: Tina O’Brien unfollows Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh amid fallout speculation

View this post on Instagram

Happy first Mother’s Day ❤️

A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84) on

He continued: "It is unsettling not having support and reassurance from loved ones and the knowledge of normal medical care available if needed and it makes you feel very vulnerable.

"To all parents out there you need to know you are doing such an amazing job.

"It’s only small gesture but if you need anything nappies, baby grows, formula things maybe I can send in the post that we have or I can order for you online please dm me your address & what you need and I’ll try and do as much I can to help as know it must be a difficult time right now.

"Stay strong & positive."

Read more: Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 38,168?

Former TOWIE star Lucy, 28, became a mother for the first time last month after giving birth to a baby boy on 12th March.

The loved-up couple, who got engaged during a romantic holiday to Italy last summer, introduced Roman Ravello Thomas to Instagram followers just after he was born.

Read more: Scammers set up fake Coronavirus emails to steal bank details

When quizzed about his unusual name, the fitness enthusiast explained she "found it so easy to name him and we love the name so much".

Lucy also explained his middle name, Ravello, was the name of the Italian town in which Ryan proposed in June 2019.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Linda is recovering from a 10-day stint in hospital.

Linda Lusardi says it's 'good to be home' after coronavirus battle took her to 'death's door'
The telly chef opened up about not having a family.

James Martin admits turning his back on marriage and kids is 'biggest low of his career'
Pink has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pink tests positive for coronavirus and begs fans to 'stay home' as she donates $1million to cause
Stacey Solomon was shocked to see Michelle Obama shared a tribute to her

Stacey Solomon shocked as Michelle Obama shares tribute to her on Instagram
The boss will become a father again, not long before his 90th

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, 89, to become father again with wife Fabiana, 44

Trending on Heart

Gruffalo author and illustrator create new stories to help kids understand coronavirus.

Gruffalo creators share new cartoons to help kids understand coronavirus

Lifestyle

Gogglebox viewers have taken to Twitter to defend Joe Wicks.

Gogglebox stars slammed for accusing Joe Wicks of 'cashing in' on coronavirus crisis

TV & Movies

Nadiya Hussain says she cooks up banana skin as a burger filling to avoid food waste.

Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain makes 'banana peel burgers' and says they taste like pulled pork

Food & Health

Is Gogglebox still on Channel 4?

Is Gogglebox still on tonight? Channel 4 bosses reveal new way of filming so show can continue

TV & Movies

Hollyoaks episodes have been cut

Why is Hollyoaks not on tonight? Scheduling changes revealed as old episodes air

TV & Movies

The latest supermarket opening times

Coronavirus: supermarket opening times for Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl and more

Lifestyle