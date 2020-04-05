Ryan Thomas offers to buy new parents nappies, formula and baby grows during pandemic

The former Corrie star wants to help new parents. Picture: Instagram / Ryan Thomas

The father-of-two told Instagram followers he would post baby supplies to anyone in need during lockdown.

Ryan Thomas has offered to buy struggling parents of newborn babies nappies, formula and clothing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Coronation Street star, who recently became a father for the second time after his fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh gave birth to their son Roman, told fans he would post baby supplies to mums and dads in need as he's desperate to help during this "difficult time".

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to explain he understood just how tricky it was to raise a child without family support, revealing he was full of "fear and loneliness" while in lockdown with Lucy and Roman.

Next to a black and white photo of himself with his three-week-old baby, he wrote: "I’ve been thinking a lot about parents who are soon to bring a baby or just had a baby like ourselves into this crazy world we live in right now, something none of us imagined.

"What is supposed to be one of the most special times in your life is full fear and loneliness.

“Everyday is a new challenge with a new born, luckily me & lucy have each other & work hard as a team to look after our baby in our little bubble.”

He continued: "It is unsettling not having support and reassurance from loved ones and the knowledge of normal medical care available if needed and it makes you feel very vulnerable.

"To all parents out there you need to know you are doing such an amazing job.

"It’s only small gesture but if you need anything nappies, baby grows, formula things maybe I can send in the post that we have or I can order for you online please dm me your address & what you need and I’ll try and do as much I can to help as know it must be a difficult time right now.

"Stay strong & positive."

Former TOWIE star Lucy, 28, became a mother for the first time last month after giving birth to a baby boy on 12th March.

The loved-up couple, who got engaged during a romantic holiday to Italy last summer, introduced Roman Ravello Thomas to Instagram followers just after he was born.

When quizzed about his unusual name, the fitness enthusiast explained she "found it so easy to name him and we love the name so much".

Lucy also explained his middle name, Ravello, was the name of the Italian town in which Ryan proposed in June 2019.