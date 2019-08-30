Tina O’Brien unfollows Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh amid fallout speculation

30 August 2019, 08:23

Tina O'Brien is no longer following Ryan and Lucy on Instagram
Tina O'Brien is no longer following Ryan and Lucy on Instagram. Picture: PA/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As rumours of a feud grow between Ryan Thomas, his ex Tina O’Brien and Lucy Mecklenburgh, fans have noticed the Coronation Street actress doesn’t follow either of them.

Ryan Thomas, 35, and Lucy Mecklenburgh, 28, announced earlier this month they are expecting their first baby together, a few months after getting engaged.

Now, it’s been revealed that Ryan’s ex Tina O’Brien has unfollowed the couple on Instagram.

READ MORE: Tina O'Brien shares ANOTHER cryptic post following Ryan and Lucy's pregnancy news

Following the initial pregnancy announcement, Ryan - best known for his previous role in Coronation Street – shared footage of Lucy and himself telling Scarlett, his 10-year-old daughter who he shares with Tina, that she was going to become a big sister.

Speculation that there was tension between Lucy, Ryan and his ex Tina started after the Corrie actress shared a cryptic message on her Instagram
Speculation that there was tension between Lucy, Ryan and his ex Tina started after the Corrie actress shared a cryptic message on her Instagram. Picture: Lucy Mecklenburgh/Instagram
Tina and Ryan have a daughter together, Scarlett
Tina and Ryan have a daughter together, Scarlett. Picture: PA

Speculation that there was tension between Lucy, Ryan and his ex Tina started after the Corrie actress shared a message on her Instagram which read: “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

After fans starting guessing the cryptic quote was about Lucy and Ryan, Tina deleted it and replaced it with yet another quote, this time reading: “Don’t waste your time with explanations. People will hear what they want to hear.”

READ MORE: Watch the moment Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas reveal to his daughter she's going to be a big sister

While many believed this was meant to clear up any confusion behind the quote's meaning, it appears there is more to the story as Tina has unfollowed Ryan and Lucy, although it is not clear when she did this.

The Sun reported that Tina used to follow Ryan, and would often comment on his pictures.

Fans have had mixed reactions to the speculated fallout.

Some have defended Tina, Ryan and Lucy, stating that people have no idea what is going on between them in their private lives, with one person commenting: “Only you know your private life, I wish you lots of strength and the ability to rise above things beyond your control.”

Others don’t think there are any problems between the three of them, with one person commenting: “Just because she puts up a quote does not mean it’s directly correlated to her ex!”

