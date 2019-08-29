Ryan Thomas’ ex Tina O’Brien posts ANOTHER cryptic message after Lucy Mecklenburgh announces pregnancy

Tina O'Brien's ex Ryan Thomas is expecting a baby with fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh. Picture: Instagram/PA

Tina O’Brien appears to be trying to clear things up after many fans speculated she was slamming Lucy Mecklenburgh and ex Ryan Thomas.

Earlier this week, a quote posted on Tina O’Brien’s Instagram led many of her followers to believe she was talking about her ex Ryan Thomas, his new fiancé Lucy Mecklenburgh and the announcement of their pregnancy.

Shortly after Ryan shared a video on his own social media of himself and Lucy announcing to his daughter Scarlett – who he shares with ex Tina – that she is going to be a big sister, the soap actress posted a quote on her Instagram which read: “Don’t always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar.”

This left many fans speculating that the comment was about Lucy and Ryan, and the video he had shared.

One fan commented on the quote: “I personally thought that Scarlett should have been told without the filming phones in her face and without the Instagram audience. It’s man emotional, special moment.”

However, Tina has since deleted this message and replaced it with another cryptic quote which appears to be trying to clear things up.

The new quote reads: “Don’t waste your time with explanations. People will hear what they want to hear.”

While it is up for interpretation, many people believe Tina is attempting to clear up that the previous message was not about Lucy and Ryan, and that people will “hear what they want to hear”.

One person wrote on the post: “People are so quick to judge on social media. It’s beyond weird.. this post could literally be about anything ever thought of that??”

Another added: “Ever thought she’s just playing you all and its nothing to do with Ryan. She’s happy by the looks of it, she’s having a but of fun maybe.”

Lucy and Ryan are expecting their first baby. Picture: Instagram/Ryan Thomas

Tina and Ryan split in 2009 after welcoming their daughter in 2008. Picture: PA

Tina and Ryan have remained friends since they split in 2009.

The pair first started dating in 2003 and welcomed their daughter Scarlett in 2008.

Since then, both have moved on, with Ryan most recently getting engaged to Lucy Mecklenburgh.

The pair got engaged in Italy earlier this year, and are now expecting their first baby together.

