Lucy Mecklenburgh’s pregnancy news leaves Ryan Thomas’ daughter Scarlett in tears as they make sweet announcement

Ryan Thomas' daughter Scarlett was left emotional by the news. Picture: Instagram/Ryan Thomas

By Alice Dear

Ryan Thomas’ daughter Scarlett was left emotional after finding out her future step-mother Lucy is pregnant.

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh announced they are expecting their first baby together earlier this week.

The former soap actor and his reality star turned fitness guru fiancé shared the news on their Instagram pages, holding up a tiny baby grow while Lucy supported her growing baby bump.

Now, Ryan and Lucy have spilled the good news to his daughter, Scarlett.

Lucy and Ryan announced the news earlier this week on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Ryan Thomas

Sharing a video on Instagram, Ryan and his family could be seen taking a picture together, before Scarlett was presented with a white box.

When the girl, who is now 10, opened the box, she was greeted with a balloon reading “you’re going to be a big sister”.

Ryan and Lucy ran to hug the little one as she realised what was happening, and Scarlett burst into tears.

Lucy Mecklenburgh gave Scarlett a huge hug as she broke down. Picture: Instagram/Ryan Thomas

In the sweet footage, Lucy asked the little one if they were happy tears, which she nodded to before giving the mum-to-be a huge hug.

Ryan’s daughter Scarlett is his first child from an earlier relationship with soap star Tina O’Brien.

Lucy and Ryan also got engaged in June this year. Picture: Instagram/Lucy Mecklenburgh

The couple’s pregnancy news comes months after they announced they were engaged.

During a trip to Italy in June, Ryan popped the question after two years with the brunette beauty.