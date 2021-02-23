Dancing on Ice fans fear show will be axed as Jason Donovan becomes seventh person to pull out

Dancing On Ice fans are worried about the show. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Dancing On Ice has lost yet another contestant as Jason Donovan announces he is unable to continue in the show.

Dancing On Ice 2021 has been a series like no other as a record number of contestants and professional skaters have been forced to pull-out of the show.

While some have been caused my positive coronavirus tests, others have been caused by injuries sustained on the ice in training.

This week, Jason Donovan announced he was quitting the show, becoming the seventh member of the cast to pull out.

Jason, 52, pulled out of the live shows two weeks ago due to back issues, and has now stepped down for good following the advice from his doctors.

Jason Donovan announced he is quitting the show due to back pain. Picture: ITV

With only Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Colin Jackson CBE, Sonny Jay and Faye Brookes still left in the competition, fans fear the series could be axed.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Please don’t end this series just yet. You must be keeping an awful lot of production staff in work at the moment."

Following Jason's news, another posted: "Such a shame as I love the show."

A third wrote: "I don’t want to say scrap the series as it’s not fair on the competitors who are still competing", before admitting that it might be best to postpone until everyone is better.

Dancing On Ice took a break from live shows last week. Picture: ITV

Prior to Jason's news, Faye Brookes' professional dancing partner Hamish had to be replaced after injuring his finger.

Before that, Billie Shepherd quit after suffering a concussion after a fall in training, while Rufus Hound had to pull-out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Denise Van Outen also withdrew from the show following a fall that left her injured, while Joe-Warren Plant left after also receiving a positive test for the virus.

At the start of the series, professional skater Yebin Mok was also left unable to skate after she was stabbed in the leg with a skate during rehearsals.

