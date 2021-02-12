Joe-Warren Plant forced to quit Dancing On Ice after testing positive for Covid-19

12 February 2021, 14:58 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 15:01

Joe-Warren Plant forced to quit Dancing On Ice after testing positive for Covid-19
Joe-Warren Plant forced to quit Dancing On Ice after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have withdrawn from Dancing On Ice following the test results.

Joe-Warren Plant has been forced to quit Dancing On Ice after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The Emmerdale actor, 18, announced the news on Friday afternoon, saying he was "disappointed" to be leaving but that he had "loved every single minute" of it.

READ MORE: Who is favourite to win Dancing On Ice 2021?

Joe and Vanessa said they are sad to be leaving Dancing On Ice
Joe and Vanessa said they are sad to be leaving Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

He said in a statement: “Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I.

"I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance. Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I've thoroughly enjoyed this experience.

"Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members, they have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best.”

Joe and Vanessa's positive Covid-19 tests mean they automatically must withdraw from the show
Joe and Vanessa's positive Covid-19 tests mean they automatically must withdraw from the show. Picture: ITV

Vanessa Bauer, Joe's skating partner, also shared her sadness at the news, saying: "I'm so sad we won't be able to show more of the great routines we had planned.

"I am beyond proud and devastated, as we had so much more to show, he was the hardest working partner I’ve ever had."

Joe becomes the fourth celebrity to pull out of this year's Dancing On Ice
Joe becomes the fourth celebrity to pull out of this year's Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

Joe becomes the latest person to pull out of the show during a year like no other.

Billie Faiers recently stepped away from the skating show following a bereavement in her family, while Rufus Hound had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Denise Van Outen also pulled out of the show after sustaining an injury.

READ NOW: Where is Dancing On Ice filmed?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Sean Godfrey?

Who is Tracy Beaker footballer Sean Godfrey and who is the actor who plays him?
Who plays Justine Littlewood in Tracy Beaker? Get to know Montanna Thompson

Who plays Justine Littlewood in Tracy Beaker? Get to know Montanna Thompson

Celebrities

Who is Robin?

Who is Robin on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed
Everything you need to know about Dani Harmer

How old is Tracy Beaker's Dani Harmer, who is her boyfriend, and how many children does she have?

Celebrities

Who is in the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

Who is in the cast of My Mum Tracy Beaker?

Trending on Heart

We've got some brilliant gift ideas for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2021: Gift ideas for your boyfriend, husband or best friend for all budgets

Lifestyle

Joe-Warren Plant has pulled out of Dancing On Ice

Why has Joe-Warren Plant quit Dancing on Ice 2021?

Cherie Chan appears on Netflix's Bling Empire

How old is Bling Empire's Cherie Chan and what is her net worth?

Netflix

Raise a toast to love in all its forms - friends, family, partners and yourself

Valentine's Day 2021: Impressive and fun boozy gifts, bottles of fizz, gin and more

Lifestyle

Jessika Power appeared on Married at First Sight Australia season six

See Jessika Power's transformation since appearing on Married at First Sight Australia