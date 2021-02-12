Joe-Warren Plant forced to quit Dancing On Ice after testing positive for Covid-19

By Alice Dear

Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have withdrawn from Dancing On Ice following the test results.

Joe-Warren Plant has been forced to quit Dancing On Ice after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The Emmerdale actor, 18, announced the news on Friday afternoon, saying he was "disappointed" to be leaving but that he had "loved every single minute" of it.

Joe and Vanessa said they are sad to be leaving Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

He said in a statement: “Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I.

"I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance. Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I've thoroughly enjoyed this experience.

"Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members, they have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best.”

Joe and Vanessa's positive Covid-19 tests mean they automatically must withdraw from the show. Picture: ITV

Vanessa Bauer, Joe's skating partner, also shared her sadness at the news, saying: "I'm so sad we won't be able to show more of the great routines we had planned.

"I am beyond proud and devastated, as we had so much more to show, he was the hardest working partner I’ve ever had."

Joe becomes the fourth celebrity to pull out of this year's Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

Joe becomes the latest person to pull out of the show during a year like no other.

Billie Faiers recently stepped away from the skating show following a bereavement in her family, while Rufus Hound had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Denise Van Outen also pulled out of the show after sustaining an injury.

