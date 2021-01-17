Who is favourite to win Dancing On Ice 2021? Latest odds revealed

Who is the favourite to win Dancing On Ice? Picture: ITV

What are the Dancing On Ice betting odds? Find out who's favourite to win the ITV show this year...

Dancing On Ice returns to our screens this Sunday, with a fresh batch of celebrities donning their skates and competing to win that coveted trophy.

Episode one kicks off on Sunday 17 January, with Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Jason Donovan and Rufus Hound all doing their first performance.

The second episode the following Sunday (24 January) will see Myleene Klass, Faye Brooks, Sonny Jay, Colin Jackson CBE, and Billie Shepherd take to the ice.

Here's what we know about who might be crowned the winner... (odds from Betfair)

Who is favourite to win Dancing On Ice?

Currently, Coronation Street star Faye Brookes is the favourite, with odds of 11/4.

Faye Brooks is current favourite to win the show. Picture: ITV

Second favourite is Olympian Colin Jackson, at 9/2.

Actress and presenter Denise Van Outen is third favourite, with odds of 6/1.

Neighbours legend Jason Donovan is fourth at 8/1.

The full list of odds are below:

Faye Brookes - 11/4

Colin Jackson - 9/2

Denise Van Outen - 6/1

Jason Donovan - 8/1

Graham Bell - 8/1

Joe-Warren Plant - 8/1

Billie Shepherd - 10/1

Myleene Klass - 10/1

Sonny Jay - 16/1

Rebekah Vardy - 16/1

Lady Leshurr - 33/1

Rufus Hound - 40/1

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Punters have been backing Faye Brookes in their droves in the past few days, with the Corrie star tipped to be as at home in the rink as on the famous cobbles as she becomes the new 11/4 favourite for the Dancing on Ice crown.

"The betting public also back Colin Jackson's athleticism to come to the fore on the show - but while he was the early front-runner, Jason Donovan has drifted in the betting out to 8/1 with confidence in star from sun-kissed Oz being at home in icy conditions dwindling, with Denise Van Outen taking his place as third favourite at 6/1.

"But it looks to be a very strong lineup this year with an entertaining list of cast members who could throw the betting wide open once the show gets underway if they wow the judges or freeze on the biggest stage."

