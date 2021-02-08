Where is Dancing On Ice 2021 filmed?

Dancing on Ice is filmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: ITV

Dancing On Ice filming location: Where is the show filmed and can you skate there?

Dancing on Ice is back on our screens with a brand new series.

This year there are plenty of changes to the format due to strict coronavirus social distancing rules.

Along with an empty studio, the skaters have had to form ‘bubbles’, while the judges are separated by screens.

But where is the Dancing on Ice studio and where is the show filmed?

The series is filmed in Hertfordshire where a purpose-built ice rink was made at RAF Bovingdon in Hemel Hempstead.

Dancing On Ice is filmed at a purpose built studio in Hertfordshire. Picture: ITV

The ITV studios there are also home to The Masked Singer.

Dancing On Ice was originally filmed on the George Lucas Stage at Elstree Studios before it had a brief stint at Shepperton Studios in Surrey back in 2011.

It moved back to Elstree in 2012 and stayed in Hertfordshire when the show was revived in 2018

Unfortunately, you can’t skate where they film DOI and the ice rink is only for the live shows.

Meanwhile, some of the professional ice skaters have moved in with their celebrity partners so they can safely practise together.

Pro Matt Evers was living with Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie in Essex before she had to leave the show.

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant is currently staying in a hotel near his training rink, as is his partner Vanessa Bauer.

A spokesperson for DOI has said: “We have stringent protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect the current guidelines.

“We’re in constant contact with our entire cast in training and there have been no concerns raised.

“ITV takes the safety and welfare of everyone involved with its programmes extremely seriously and follows all government guidelines regarding Covid-19.

“The government has confirmed TV production can carry on throughout lockdown.”

