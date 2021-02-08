Billie Shepherd speaks out on head injury following Dancing On Ice departure

Why did Billie Faiers leave Dancing On Ice and how did she get her head injury? The Mummy Diaries star has broken her silence after leaving the competition.

It was announced yesterday that Billie Shepherd would be leaving Dancing On Ice after sustaining a head injury during rehearsals.

A clip of the terrifying moment was played on yesterday's show, with her skating partner Mark Hanretty telling host Phillip Schofield: "Well, we've been working really hard as Billie obviously had a lot to catch up on - she missed a week - and then on Friday, we had a really positive happy week.

"Then I said, 'Let's just do one more run through' and of course that was the run through where she hit her head."

The Mummy Diaries star, 31, has an MRI scan on her head after the fall, and was advised by doctors not to continue with the competition because of concussion.

ITV said in a statement at the time: "Taking the expert advice of the Dancing On Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition."

Billie has now broken her silence on the injury, and taken to Instagram to tell her fans: "I am so so sad that our @dancingonice journey has come to an end after an accident in rehearsals on Friday causing me a head injury, forcing us out of the competition 😔".

She also paid tribute to her professional skating partner Mark Hanretty, writing: "@markhanretty A true friend for life, you have been the most incredible partner throughout all of this, I mean you taught me to skate for one 😆 thank you for being so kind, supportive, patient, understanding, and thank you for being such a happy, positive person when I needed it the most 💔 it’s been a tough couple of weeks personally for me and coming back to skating this week has really been a great distraction❤️

Billie Shepherd has left Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram/Billie Shepherd

"I am so so gutted we can’t perform tonight, we worked so so hard on this week’s routine 😔 However, although it has sadly been cut short , being part of @dancingonice has been the best experience, I have met some wonderful people and I actually feel quite proud of myself that I pushed myself so far out of my comfort zone and faced some of my biggest fears 🥰".

"I'm going to miss being part of this incredible show so much 💔 I wish all of the rest of cast so much luck and I will be cheering you all on every Sunday, you are all amazing !!! 🌟✨ 🙌🏻👏🏼⛸🎉❤️

"Thank you to everyone for your kind messages and support throughout all of this ❤️ It means so much to me and I am so grateful ❤️".

